Jacob Weitering after Carlton's loss to GWS in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Jacob Weitering faces a nervous wait for the MRO report after tangling with Toby Greene

- 'Future Brownlow medallist' spears in-form Giants into September

- Harsh review looms at Bulldogs after limp end to the season

- Damo hands out his final top-five votes for the H&A season and crowns the winner

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.