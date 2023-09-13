Colby McKercher joins Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

TASMANIAN midfield gun Colby McKercher is on Gettable this week.

McKercher, who is rated as a potential top-five pick at this year's national draft, chats about an incredible season where he helped spearhead the Allies' first ever national championships victory.

Learn More 30:25

He also talks about moving away from home, his close relationship with fellow Tasmanian midfielder Ryley Sanders, and discusses which clubs have shown an interest in him towards the top of the draft order.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss the latest draft rankings, look at an intriguing potential pick swap for North Melbourne, and drop a host of gold trade and contract news in their regular segment 'Askable'.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.