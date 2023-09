The Match Review Officer's report is in for the Port Adelaide v GWS semi-final

Tom Green handballs during GWS's elimination final against St Kilda in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green is free to play in the elimination final against Collingwood despite being cited for striking on Saturday night.

Green was cited for a hit on Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee in the first quarter at the Adelaide Oval, but the low impact grading meaning he has escaped with a $3000 fine, which can be reduced to $2000 with an early plea.

There were no other incidents from the Giants' 23-point win.