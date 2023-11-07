Erin Phillips will present the best on ground medal at the 2023 AFLW Grand Final

Erin Phillips after her final AFLW game in November, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RECENTLY retired Port Adelaide great Erin Phillips will present the best on ground medal at this year's AFLW Grand Final amid calls for the award to be named in her honour.

Phillips, arguably the greatest player in the competition's history, retired last week after a storied career with both Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

The game's most decorated player with three premierships, three All-Australian selections, two AFLW best and fairests, two club best and fairests and two Grand Final best on ground medals, Phillips was confirmed as this year's medal presenter at the launch of the 2023 Finals on Wednesday.

Both the Grand Final best on ground award and the League best and fairest award remain nameless, which has led to calls for one of them to be named after Phillips.

Learn More 03:12

On The W Show last week, Richmond star Mon Conti said the best and fairest award should be named in Phillips' honour given her dominance of the competition in its early years.

But AFL.com.au's AFLW expert Sarah Black argued Phillips' ability to step up on the biggest stage made the Grand Final award more appropriate.

"I think the best on ground medal would be suitable for Erin Phillips," Black said.

"I think of her as a big-game player, an impact player, someone who can change a game in an instant."

More to come