Follow all the action from the huge Thursday night clash between St Kilda and Collingwood

Rowan Marshall and Darcy Cameron in action during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S premiership celebrations have well and truly ended after starting the season with a pair of crushing defeats.

The Magpies will be eager to kickstart their title defence against St Kilda ahead of a Grand Final rematch with an equally under-fire Brisbane next week.

The Saints impressed with their speed of foot and ball movement but still missed out on grabbing the four points in the season-opener against Geelong.

They were within a kick until the Cats found a sealer in the final minute, but will want to tidy up their kicking for goal to match it with the under-pressure Pies.

Rising Star winner Nick Daicos will play his 50th match as the Pies look to get on the board in 2024.

The match also marks the fourth edition of Spud's Game, which was introduced in 2021 to help raise money and awareness to fight mental health challenges, following the passing of former Saints captain Danny Frawley in 2019.

The Pies have axed Ash Johnson and Charlie Dean and managed Will Hoskin-Elliott, with Tom Mitchell, Billy Frampton and Reef McInnes called up.

The Saints dropped midfielder Brad Crouch and young gun Lance Collard, with Jack Sinclair and Zak Jones coming into their side.