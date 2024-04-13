PORT ADELAIDE is sitting in second spot on the ladder overnight after a sensational come-from-behind win against Fremantle on Saturday night.
Both sides had their moments in a seesawing battle but it was the Power that sat in front 9.12 (66) to 9.9 (63) at the final siren.
POWER v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
The 14-point buffer Port held early in the second quarter was the biggest break of the night in a low-scoring contest, and when Fremantle sat nine points up with four minutes remaining it seemed like a winning lead.
However, in an almost identical plot to last week's loss to Carlton, two quick goals to the Power had the home team in front and had the Adelaide Oval crowd on the edge of their seats.
The Dockers kept coming in the dying minutes but couldn't penetrate the Port Adelaide defence.
Power veteran Charlie Dixon had a quiet night - apart from an animated conversation with coach Ken Hinkley at quarter-time - but it was the big man that drew his side within a kick at the end before a Jason Horne-Francis major saw the lead change for the final time.
PORT ADELAIDE 3.3 4.5 6.9 9.12 (66)
FREMANTLE 2.2 5.5 7.7 9.9 (63)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Georgiades 2, Dixon 2, Horne-Francis, Rioli, Marshall, Bergman, Butters
Fremantle: Treacy 3, Amiss 2, Taberner, Emmett, Banfield, Brayshaw