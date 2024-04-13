For the second week running Fremantle has let a late lead slip and paid a costly price

Miles Bergman celebrates a goal during the round five match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE is sitting in second spot on the ladder overnight after a sensational come-from-behind win against Fremantle on Saturday night.

Both sides had their moments in a seesawing battle but it was the Power that sat in front 9.12 (66) to 9.9 (63) at the final siren.

The 14-point buffer Port held early in the second quarter was the biggest break of the night in a low-scoring contest, and when Fremantle sat nine points up with four minutes remaining it seemed like a winning lead.

However, in an almost identical plot to last week's loss to Carlton, two quick goals to the Power had the home team in front and had the Adelaide Oval crowd on the edge of their seats.

The Dockers kept coming in the dying minutes but couldn't penetrate the Port Adelaide defence.

Power veteran Charlie Dixon had a quiet night - apart from an animated conversation with coach Ken Hinkley at quarter-time - but it was the big man that drew his side within a kick at the end before a Jason Horne-Francis major saw the lead change for the final time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Charlie clunk flicks on Power mode Charlie Dixon gets his side up and about after reeling in a strong mark in the goalsquare

01:00 Treacy turns up the heat with trio of goals Josh Treacy catches fire in the second term to swing the momentum Fremantle’s way

00:34 Electrifying Power tackles get Adelaide Oval buzzing A pair of team-lifting tackles from Ivan Soldo and Lachie Jones raise the noise level amongst the home crowd

00:38 Bergman bursts onto scene with cracking bomb Miles Bergman breaks the deadlock with a stunning rocket from outside 50

00:33 Butters bobs up from nowhere to strike pure gold Zak Butters reads the spillage to perfection and nails a crucial goal for his side

00:36 Brayshaw buries beauty as Dockers dare to dream Andrew Brayshaw makes something out of nothing as Fremantle inches closer to a huge upset victory

03:50 Last two mins: Port hold off Freo in frenetic finish The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Fremantle in round five

PORT ADELAIDE 3.3 4.5 6.9 9.12 (66)

FREMANTLE 2.2 5.5 7.7 9.9 (63)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 2, Dixon 2, Horne-Francis, Rioli, Marshall, Bergman, Butters

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Amiss 2, Taberner, Emmett, Banfield, Brayshaw