Max Gawn receives medical attention during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT HAS been a week of Fantasy chaos.

Izak Rankine (FWD, $779,000) is suspended, as is Isaac Heeney (FWD/MID, $892,000) as the Swans appeal that ban, while Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000) is out injured.

The Traders talk you through the trade priorities and answer plenty of your questions.

Plus, the latest teams, trades, captains, potential subs and more.

