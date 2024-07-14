IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Essendon fans are right to be worried about a late-season slump
- How the Demons have revived their season
- Hawks stay alive with 'masterstroke' win over Dockers in Tassie
- Craig McRae needs to coach 'as well as he ever has' to keep Pies going
- The Bulldogs deliver one of their best wins under Luke Beveridge
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.