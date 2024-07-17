Levi Ashcroft looks on ahead of the Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and Victoria Country at Marvel Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is plenty happening on this week's Gettable.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge run through the entire top 30 of Cal's recently released Phantom Form Guide, discussing how he came to the decision to put Brisbane father-son gun Levi Ashcroft at No.1 and plenty more.

Who will be the first key-position player taken in the draft? Who will be the biggest bolter throughout the second half of the season? And why is this the most even draft pool in years?

There's also plenty of trade and free agency news, including significant updates on a couple of in-demand Greater Western Sydney guns and some huge details regarding a much-wanted Richmond star.

