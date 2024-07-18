Tune in for the latest Fantasy news with The Traders

Luke Ryan kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are just six rounds to go in the Fantasy season.

And that means it's luxury trade season for most coaches, and it sees Jack Crisp (MID/DEF, $858,000), Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000), Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $785,000) and Caleb Serong (MID, $823,000) among the 10 most traded out players this week.

The Traders talk you through the trade priorities and answer plenty of your questions.

Plus, the latest teams, trades, captains, potential subs and more.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.