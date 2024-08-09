The Dockers are desperate to move on quickly from what may be a costly loss to the Bombers

Sam Switkowski kicks a goal during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MOVING on from tight losses and not lingering on the disappointment can be a challenge in the AFL, especially when defeat is as costly as Fremantle's one-point loss to Essendon in round 21 has the potential to be.

It's a challenge forward Sam Switkowski faced this week as the Dockers processed an uncharacteristic performance marred by a lack of forward pressure, contest losses, and a disastrous centre bounce in the final minute.

But while the mental transition from one match to another is different for every player, Switkowski said it was crucial to move on quickly after the review period is done, especially in such an even season when every result can send teams jagging up and down the ladder.

"I always try and move on pretty quickly, but every game brings different challenges and I guess what you feel after the game can be quite different," Switkowski told AFL.com.au this week.

"I was pretty disappointed and it was one that, in those moments in the rooms after and then at the airport and on the plane, I felt like I needed a bit of time to process the game.

"You obviously have individual moments you'd love to have back that could have potentially changed the game, but it's really critical that once we process it, we move on as quickly as possible.

Fremantle players look dejected after a loss during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The weeks come fast, and we've got three really important games to go. We can't afford to be looking in the past too much."

The Dockers mark the end of their review early in the week by ringing a bell on the way out of the team meeting room, shifting the group into preparation mode for their upcoming opponent.

They are entering a season-defining three weeks against top-eight opponents, hosting Geelong before clashes against fellow top-eight teams Greater Western Sydney (Engie Stadium) and Port Adelaide (Optus Stadium).

Saturday's clash against the Cats comes after a six-day break, which Switkowski said could be welcomed for any players who wanted to rectify mistakes from the previous week and put lessons from their review into action.

As a team, the 27-year-old said it was important for the Dockers to quickly get back to playing their way, particularly with their forward pressure after laying just eight tackles inside 50 to the Bombers' 18.

"We know that we can score a lot better if we turn the ball over closer to our goal, but we just let them bounce out of our forward 50 far too much on the weekend," Switkowski said, with the Dockers' forwards collectively laying just three tackles in the final quarter.

"I think their rate of scoring from D50 was one of their highest for the year, so that's not something we often give opposition teams.

"Team defence and contest work, which are the hallmarks of our game and have been a strength for us all year and we let ourselves down on the weekend."

Sam Switkowski gets away from Darcy Parish during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Disappointment against Essendon aside, the Dockers remain in a strong position to strike if they are good enough, with three wins over the next three matches enough to land them a top-four finish, given they are playing the three teams immediately ahead of them on the ladder.

Switkowski, who was part of the team that won through to a semi-final in 2022, said it was where the Dockers wanted to be at this stage of the season after dropping out of the finals race early last year.

"I'm feeling really energised and excited for the opportunity that's ahead of us for the next three weeks," he said.

"This is a position you want to be in at this time of the year. A lot to play for, and a lot of opportunity.

"I've got a lot of belief in this team and confidence in each in each other and that means that I love coming to work every day. I'll continue to until the last game we play this season, which hopefully takes into September."