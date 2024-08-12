Make sure your team is firing for the preliminary finals

Nick Daicos celebrates after Collingwood's win over Carlton at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COACHES who traded out Nick Daicos last week with the impending James Jordon tag looked liked geniuses as he was held to just 71 points. Do we look at moving on our gun players who may cop some unwanted attention?

Daicos may have Jarrod Berry going to him as the Pies take on the Lions at the MCG. It could be a move coaches make to be aggressive.

Caleb Serong is another worth considering to move on with Toby Bedford from the Giants looming. Serong is arguably Fremantle’s most damaging midfielder and is the likely target for Bedford who has dome some big jobs of late, including his effort on Lachie Neale on the weekend.

Chasing matchups is what most pundits have been doing recently, but with two rounds left, some unlikely types may come on the radar.

Calvin is keen to bring in Noah Anderson due to the Suns' run home while Nic Newman has to be the target down back.

Plenty of players are discussed during the latest episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy podcast. They answer your questions and reveal their game plan for round 23, the preliminary final weekend.

In this episode …

1:00 - Calvin has been dominating, but he has left his run too late.

3:15 - Tristan Xerri has 105 in the second half to rack up 168.

5:25 - Roy wasn't happy with Nick Daicos.

9:40 - Isaac Heeney scored 60 points in the last quarter.

11:20 - The Michael Barlow Medal has Jeremy Sharp and Matt Roberts at the top.

15:20 - What happened when Mattaes Phillipou was a late out?

18:45 - Steele Sidebottom was added to #TagWatchTW.

24:15 - The defender to grab this week is Nic Newman.

28:10 - Is Nick Daicos tradable?

31:00 - Could Noah Anderson be an option.

34:30 - It is Tristan Xerri over Rowan Marshall ... but you need both.

38:25 - Dylan Moore is a lock at F5, but Matt Kennedy is the one to lock as F6.

42:10 - Why Warnie and Calvin both traded out Tom Powell before his big run.

44:20 - Do you trade to loop?

49:00 - Most Popular trades include Hayden Young as most traded out player.

54:10 - Calvin doesn't think the Jarrod Berry tag happens on Nick Daicos.

59:00 - Max's story about what happened on Sunday afternoon.

1:01:35 - Do you hold Mattaes Phillipou?

