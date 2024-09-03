IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Damo and Sarah break down the CVs of the eight coaches chasing this year's premiership
- The senior coach facing the most pressure this September
- Fairytale confirmed: Sam Docherty's return inside six months from a ACL injury
- Why Christian Petracca's stand-off with Melbourne leaves no winners
- Nat hijacks today's Wednesday Wisdom with a very special Essendon anniversary
