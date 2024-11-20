Libby Birch is flourishing at North Melbourne after making the switch from Melbourne at the end of last season

Libby Birch poses during North Melbourne's 2024 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S CRUNCH time for North Melbourne ahead of a cut-throat preliminary final against Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

The Roos have put together an unbeaten season in 2024, becoming premiership favourites in the process.

Darren Crocker's side fell at the final hurdle last year, but now, they're out for redemption and have plenty of internal belief.

"I think we have the evidence from the season, no matter what the game looks like we can turn it around," Roos defender Libby Birch told AFL.com.au.

"We've been undefeated which is a great little bit of evidence, it means nothing on the biggest stage because you've got to deliver and execute on the day, but I think that gives us great belief.

"The ability to discuss challenges and be honest with one another and rectify or change it the following week or in our next action, is our biggest growth."

Birch has flourished at Arden Street this year after making the switch from Melbourne.

She has a new lease on life, is loving the change of scenery and is aiming to become a three-time premiership player, with her third club.

"It's been a really exciting year; I've absolutely loved learning again and being challenged," Birch said.

"Understanding a new game style and how another club works, it's been really reinvigorating for me.

"I've loved being around new teammates and creating new relationships, it's been some of the funnest football that I've ever played."

Learn More 07:00

Birch's season was in doubt when she went down with a knee injury during pre-season, initially fearing the worst. Scans confirmed an MCL injury, rather than an ACL, and despite a quick rehabilitation process, Birch was able to find silver linings.

"It was a really strange start, I had so much momentum going into the pre-season … we were really worried it was going to be season-ending," she said.

"You have to be so grateful for your body and what it can do for you. It gave me some time to get my rehab done but also watch my team from the sidelines. That really helped me to stand back from it and ask questions, watch those players and watch the system at work."

The 26-year-old has had a strong campaign, averaging 11.3 disposals and 2.8 marks.

Her addition to the backline has seen the likes of Jasmine Ferguson and Sarah Wright thrive as well, and the Roos are are now as well placed as ever for a premiership tilt.

Libby Birch in action during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Ground in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Success follows her everywhere she goes, and North will be hoping she can be its lucky charm this year.

"We've all put a lot of work into being able to make sure we have a really cohesive backline group," she said.

"I wanted to come in and have an impact but also be challenged by my teammates out there. We've done a really good job this season but there's way more we want to achieve."

North Melbourne held off a strong Adelaide outfit in the qualifying final, weathering a second-term storm which has been some of the best footy it's faced this year.

But pleasingly, the Roos were well and truly up for the challenge.

"We're really excited, it was a nice bonus to have the week off after winning that first final against Adelaide," Birch said.

"We're just focussed on this game … finals has been a really exciting prospect for us all season but we wanted to get that first season done, now we're into the second season and the prelim, anything can happen and we know we have to prepare well," Birch said.

Learn More 27:55

The Roos have used the extra week off to hit the training track and ensure they're in the best shape possible ahead of Saturday.

Captain Emma Kearney is set to return from a hamstring injury, leaving only youngster Georgia Stubs (ankle) on the injury list.

"Everyone always says is it worth winning that first final and getting the week off, but I always say yes it definitely is. You can't underestimate the toll the season has on you mentally and physically as a team and as a club.

"We’ve loved having the week off, being able to get back to work and actually train."

Libby Birch is presented with her jersey ahead of the match between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena in round one, 2024. Picture: Photos

Birch says the Roos need to be at the top of their game against a red-hot Port Adelaide side who came from the clouds to defeat the Hawks in a thrilling semi-final.

"They've got a very consistent side across the ground, they're very strong around the contest and then they've got some really tall targets up forward – Ash Saint and Gemma Houghton gets up the ground and can beat you back," she said.

"They have been on fire in the last part of this season, we need to be on top of our game."

North Melbourne takes on Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.