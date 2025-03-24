Harry Perryman during Collingwood's match against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAVE you ever traded in a player only for them to be subbed out? That happened to The Traders … twice in a weekend.

Warnie made an aggressive move to trade the injured Bailey Smith to Izak Rankine. This move was in an aim to get a few extra points on those who held. Unfortunately, the Crows decided to sub him out and he scored just 10 points more than his bench player.

Roy switched from trading in Max Holmes at the last minute due to Ross Lyon saying they'd tag him. Who did he go to? Tom Stewart. The veteran Cat injured his knee on just nine points and is a must-trade this week.

The Traders chat through the biggest issues facing Fantasy coaches ahead of round three.

From the players who are the priority to trade out to the targets that should be considered. Plenty of names are considered from the cash cows to the premium plays that can boost points in another best 18 week for Fantasy Classic.

Episode guide

1:00 - Calvin once again tops the scores.

6:55 - Ted Clohesy gets the five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal.

10:45 - What the news of Bailey Smith may mean.

13:20 - Magoos news.

15:00 - Calvin has concerns for Will Day.

18:45 - Biggest trade issues with a flag on Sam De Koning.

24:40 - Ollie Hollands needs to go.

28:00 - Is grabbing Rowan Marshall an option?

34:25 - Jake Bowey is an option for the backline.

40:00 - At his price, Tom Powell is a good option, but Roy would aim to go right to the top.

43:35 - Most traded players including The Traders' moves.

49:15 - Nathan O'Driscoll v Mitch Knevitt.

54:30 - Could you trade out Jason Horne-Francis?

