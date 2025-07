Join Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Charlie Curnow during Carlton's loss to Collingwood in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Brisbane's incredible road record in recent years

- Charlie Curnow's 'staggering' form slump

- John Noble set to face Collingwood for the first time

- Who has won the three-way trade involving Noble, Houston and Lukosius?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts