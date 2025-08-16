Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Leo Lombard, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Roan Steele. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.



State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday August 16, 2.30pm ACST

Midfielder Billy Dowling continued his hot run of form with 34 touches, nine clearances, 12 inside-50s and two goals in Adelaide’s heartbreaking one-point SANFL loss to Central District.

Several other senior-listed Crows put on strong showings, with Luke Nankervis amassing 25 touches and Sid Draper 24 to go with four inside-50s.

Lachie Sholl was busy with 22 touches and 13 marks, while last week’s senior sub Chayce Jones had 16 disposals, five clearances, seven tackles and kicked a goal.

In his 100th SANFL game for the Crows, Kieran Strachan dominated in the ruck with 39 hitouts, supported by Toby Murray who finished with nine clearances and 12 disposals while playing predominantly forward.

Untried defender Charlie Edwards had 22 touches, while James Borlase had 12 touches and took seven marks.

Small forward Karl Gallagher kicked a goal from 10 touches, while Brayden Cook also managed a goal from 12 disposals.

Matt Crouch was listed to play but was withdrawn due to hip soreness before the bounce.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday August 17, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at Mission Whitten Oval, Sunday August 17, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Collingwood at ETU Stadium, Saturday August 16, 2.05pm AEST

Mid-season draft selections Noah Howes and Roan Steele continued their impressive form but it wasn't enough as the Pies fell in the final home and away match of the season.

Steele had a massive day with 32 disposals (including 22 kicks), one goal, nine marks and two tackles, while Howes added three majors from 12 touches.

Premiership stars Tom Mitchell (17 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances) and Will Hoskin-Elliott (12 disposals, one goal, four tackles) put in solid displays, with big man Mason Cox dominating with 19 disposals, one goal, eight marks and 28 hitouts.

Youngster Fin Macrae had 29 touches and five tackles, with Charlie Dean (16), Harry DeMattia (14) and Joel Cochran (14) also in the action.

Will Hayes gathered 13 disposals and Oscar Steene had 11.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday August 16, 2.10pm AEST

Youngster Zak Johnson starred as potential No.1 pick Cooper Duff-Tytler also caught the eye in Essendon's 61-point win over Sandringham on Saturday.

Johnson, who has played eight AFL games this year, had 22 disposals and kicked two goals at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.

Duff-Tytler made an impression on his VFL debut with 11 disposals, six hitouts and three goals.

Young Bombers ruck Vigo Visentini was strong with 12 disposals and 48 hitouts.

Kayle Gerreyn (19 disposals and nine marks) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20 disposals) were also busy.

Archer Day-Wicks kicked one major from eight disposals and Oskar Smartt also booted a goal from his 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v Peel Thunder at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday August 16, 3pm AWST

Isaiah Dudley responded to his axing from the senior side with a strong performance in Peel's 57-point win over Subiaco on Saturday.

The small forward had 16 disposals and kicked 3.2 in the win.

Jeremy Sharp found plenty of the ball with 25 disposals, 10 marks and a goal, while Jack Delean booted three majors.

Oscar McDonald (22 disposals and 13 marks) was busy and Liam Reidy dominated in the ruck with 19 disposals and 41 hitouts.

Hugh Davies (18 disposals and nine marks), Cooper Simpson (14), Brandon Walker (13) and Josh Draper (13) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at Tramway Oval, Sunday August 17, 11.35am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, Saturday August 16, 3.45pm AEST

Jed Walter and Lachlan Gulbin combined for seven goals in Gold Coast's 30-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Walter (three goals) and Gulbin (four) led the way up forward in the Suns' big victory.

Young ruck Ned Moyle had a huge game with 22 disposals, 46 hitouts, eight clearances and five tackles.

Tom Berry was comfortably the leading disposal winner on the ground with 42, to go with seven tackles and five clearances.

Leo Lombard also played a starring role with 25 disposals and a goal.

Sean Lemmens (25 disposals), Jake Rogers (20) and Ben Jepson (20) all played important roles.

Highly routed Academy prospects Zeke Uwland (18 disposals and a goal), Dylan Patterson (23) and Koby Coulson (23 and a goal) also impressed.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, Saturday August 16, 3.45pm AEST

Untried Harrison Oliver racked up 34 disposals as the Giants fell to the Suns in a high-stakes clash.

Oliver, taken with pick No.19 in last year's AFL Draft, also took seven marks and laid four tackles in a strong performance.

James Leake was solid with 23 disposals and a goal as he looks to work his way back into the senior team, while Josh Fahey (22 disposals) and Jacob Wehr (17) were also strong contributors.

Ruck Nick Madden continued his good VFL form with 16 touches and 17 hitouts.

Josaia Delana (14), Lachie Keeffe (seven) and Logan Smith (seven and a goal) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Box Hill at Casey Fields, Sunday August 17, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Box Hill at Casey Fields, Sunday August 17, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v North Melbourne at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday August 16, 11.05am AEST

Midfielder Will Phillips was solid as North Melbourne fell to a 22-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Phillips worked hard and finished with 15 disposals, eight tackles and five clearances in the defeat.

Eddie Ford was busy with 17 disposals and ruck Brynn Teakle had 14 touches and 15 hitouts.

Luke Urquhart (18 disposals), Robert Hansen jnr (16 and two goals) and Aidan Corr (14) were also in action.

Tall Finnbar Maley booted two goals, Wil Dawson had nine touches, River Stevens finished with 12 and Taylor Goad had seven to go with 13 hitouts and four clearances.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday August 16, 2.10pm ACST

Jeremy Finlayson has been impressing in the SANFL and performed strongly again, kicking two goals in Port Adelaide's 10-point loss to Glenelg on Saturday.

The veteran finished with 23 disposals, 19 hitouts and six clearances as he tries to break back into the senior side for Ken Hinkley's farewell game.

Mid-season draftee Ewan Mackinlay kicked three goals from 21 touches, and small forward Lachlan Charleson slotted two majors.

Hugh Jackson kicked one goal from 21 disposals, rookie Logan Evans found the ball 22 times and Josh Lai had 16 touches and eight marks.

With an extensive injury list putting many Power players on the sidelines, the only other senior players in action were Tom Anastasopoulos (11 disposals, five tackles), Jacob Moss (seven touches), Harrison Ramm (eight) and Dylan Turner (two).

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Richmond at DSV Stadium, Sunday August 17, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday August 16, 2.10pm AEST

Liam Henry played well as Sandringham fell to Essendon by 61 points on Saturday.

Henry kicked 2.3 from 15 disposals in the Zebras' heavy loss.

Isaac Keeler (21 disposals and 12 hitouts), Jack Carroll (30 and six clearances) and Liam O'Connell (22, eight clearances and eight tackles) found a bit of the ball.

In good news for the Saints, NGA prospect Kye Fincher had 24 disposals, six tackles and five clearances.

Angus Hastie (18 disposals and two goals), Arie Schoenmaker (13) and Zaine Cordy (14) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at Tramway Oval, Sunday August 17, 11.35am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Swan Districts at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 16, 5.40pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at Mission Whitten Oval, Sunday August 17, 12.05pm AEST

