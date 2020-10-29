THEY are the games that were seemingly all over ... where walking away with a win would take a football miracle.
These are those miracles. Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, and watch EVERY goal from the most significant margin until the siren.
The Eagles' avalanche at the Cattery, Melbourne's second-half masterclass against Fremantle and the Bombers' all-time greatest turnaround over the Kangaroos headline the list of remarkable results.
IN THIS EPISODE ... No Demons side had ever overcome a half-time deficit of more than 37 points, so the 50-point margin they faced in round seven, 2008, at the MCG looked a lost cause.
See what happens next in AFL ON DEMAND NOW
FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND
Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final sirenWatch Now