AFL TRADE Radio is back for your must-listen experience during the official AFL Trade Period, from 7am AEDT.
Our superstar line-up brings footy fans all the breaking news, views and player movements as they happen.
And in 2020 you can watch or listen in full for 12 hours straight every weekday from 7am-7pm AEDT.
Want to speak to the Trade Radio team? Call 1300 23 55 48
The 2020 line-up includes the AFL's No.1 newsbreaker Damian Barrett, plus former superstars of the game and ace commentators Matthew Lloyd, Kane Cornes and, making his AFL Trade Radio debut, Carlton legend and former GWS and Blues list boss, Stephen Silvagni.
And in a special treat, the AFL Exchange trio of Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey will bring you the latest news every day for an hour from midday AEDT.
Footy fans can tune in to AFL Trade Radio from 7am–7pm AEDT on their mobile, PC or tablet via AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App from Monday, October 26 – Thursday, November 14.
TURN IT ON
Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blogFROM 7am-7pm AEDT
Who's on and when
7am AEDT: The Early Trade with Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd
9am AEDT: Trade Mornings with Julian de Stoop and Brendon Goddard
12pm AEDT: Trade News with AFL Exchange. With Mitch Cleary, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge
1pm AEDT: Trade Afternoons with Sam Edmund and Adam Cooney
3pm AEDT: The Late Trade with Damian Barrett, Stephen Silvagni and Matthew Rendell
6pm-7pm AEDT: Time-On Trade with Jack Heverin
Love following all the deal-making and speculation? Join our daily coverage
- Fire up AFL Trade Radio
- Follow our Trade Talk live blog
- Get footy's best trade news coverage and on-the-button analysis on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App
- Follow AFL.com.au's dedicated Twitter and Facebook accounts for trade updates as they happen, and follow @AFL on Instagram
AND make sure you get the really big news delivered
- Check you're signed up for alerts on the AFL Live Official App
How to tune in to Trade Radio
- AFL Trade Radio is back with a longer running time, bigger stars, and a brand new format for one of our shows
- Tune in from 7am-7pm AEDT on weekdays
- Find the audio player on the homepage on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and in AFL.com.au's Trade Hub.
- We have interviews with all the key decision-makers in the game, including club coaches, list and recruiting managers, players and player managers.
- You can also watch LIVE from 7am-7pm AEDT
How to follow our Trade Talk live blog
Head to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App on weekdays from 10am AEDT for:
- The deals as they happen
- Rolling coverage of all the latest speculation
- The day's biggest trade news at a glance
- Reaction, analysis, and the best of social media
How to get alerts on the AFL Live Official App
- Fire up the App, tap the three dots in the right-hand corner on the App homepage, scroll to 'notifications', then scroll to SELECT NOTIFICATIONS and turn on AFL News.