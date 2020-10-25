Geelong's Gary Ablett and Tom Hawkins after the final siren; Richmond's Jack Riewoldt plays with his daughter on the Gabba. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG

Before they bring in Jeremy Cameron, Shaun Higgins and any other trade targets, the Cats first need to address the elephant in the room.

Arresting their slides in big moments.

GOODBYE, GAZ No fairytale as footy farewells one of the greatest

Yes, it was a superb effort to make a fourth preliminary final in five years and secure a Grand Final berth for the first time since 2011.

But once again the Cats let themselves down when it mattered most.

Just like last year's preliminary final loss to Richmond, the Cats controlled the first half before they were outmuscled in the third quarter on Saturday night.

Last year they were outscored by 25 points in the third term. This time it was 17 points.

CATS PLAYER RATINGS Was age a factor as the Cats faded away?

Why wasn't anyone willing to bring it upon themselves to halt the Tigers' momentum? Where was Patrick Dangerfield at crucial centre bounces rather than anchored to the goalsquare as the Tigers got a run-on?

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard One of the greatest ever says farewell, we'll miss you Gaz Gary Ablett's illustrious career has come to an end, with the champion leaving the field for the last time to a resounding applause

They're questions the Cats need to answer before they reconvene for pre-season in January, so it doesn't linger over summer.

In the qualifying final against Port Adelaide they lost the third quarter by 19 points and the final margin was only 16. In the corresponding game last year, the Pies jumped them by three goals in the opening term before losing by just 10 points.

It's a trend and it needs to be worked out if they're to lift silverware next year. - Mitch Cleary

RICHMOND

WINNING a third flag in four years, it's fair to say the Tigers don't have a lot to worry about in the near future – other than how and where they're going to celebrate.

Damien Hardwick's team has become one of the best this century with its frantic pressure-packed gameplan that has assembled an even spread of contributors around superstar Dustin Martin.

THE MOMENT With hope dangling by a thread, up stepped a superstar

And again they proved the benchmark by overpowering Geelong.

With Noah Balta, Liam Baker and Shai Bolton, Richmond has organically regenerated its list along the way.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Richmond v Geelong The Tigers and Cats clash in the 2020 grand final

Perhaps of most immediate concern is identifying some key-position personnel – both forward and in the ruck.

Jack Riewoldt is just days away from turning 32, and although he still contributes, the clock will expire at some stage.

TIGERS PLAYER RATINGS No passengers on the Tiger train

Toby Nankervis had a terrific finals campaign, but with Ivan Soldo (injury) and Callum Coleman-Jones (suspension) out for long periods, where is his support?

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty writes history with astounding third Norm Dustin Martin could just be the greatest finals player we've ever seen after this absolutely freakish Grand Final performance that won him a third Norm Smith Medal

Mabior Chol is in the wings, and could help out in either, or both positions.

Beyond the athletic 23-year-old though, things are unclear.

Richmond has shown its versatility of the premiership era, able to cover for a lack of key-position personnel at different times, but it's a part of the list that warrants addressing. - Michael Whiting