AFL LEGEND Leigh Matthews has owned "the worst mistake that's ever happened" in giving Nathan Broad and not Jayden Short two votes in Norm Smith Medal voting on Saturday night.

Matthews was the chairman of the five-person judging panel that awarded Tiger Dustin Martin a historic third 'Norm' for his imperious four-goal, 21-disposal best on ground performance.

TRIPLE TREAT Dusty's legend grows with historic third Norm Smith Medal

Martin received a perfect 15 votes, three apiece from judges Matthews, Malcolm Blight, Damian Barrett, Lauren Arnell and Peter Ryan.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty writes history with astounding third Norm Dustin Martin could just be the greatest finals player we've ever seen after this absolutely freakish Grand Final performance that won him a third Norm Smith Medal

But there was some confusion when Matthews awarded two votes to Broad, who gathered just eight disposals and was relatively quiet after copping an early knock.

YELLOW AND BLACK TO BACK Tigers stun Cats in epic Grand Final comeback

In contrast, Short was dynamic, finishing with 25 touches and a whopping 771m gained to lead all comers.

He finished second behind Martin with six votes.

Tiger Nathan Broad with the premiership cup after Richmond's Grand Final victory. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking on Channel Nine on Sunday morning, Matthews admitted his error.

"I thought I had gone Martin, Short and (Shane) Edwards (my votes)," he said.

"All I can say is that's the worst mistake that's ever happened because if I put down the name Broad instead of the name Short when I was being hustled at the end of the game … I'm glad Broad didn't win it or Short missed out by a couple of votes."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard GF wrap: Dusty unstoppable, Dan's Cyril chase, emotional Cats All the celebrations and fallout following a historic Richmond premiership at the Gabba with Damian Barrett and Cal Twomey

The AFL has confirmed it was Broad's name on Matthews' voting sheet.

"Everyone gave Martin best on the ground, that was so obvious, so I guess the twos and ones don't matter that much," Matthews said.

"If I put Broad down, that was a very big mistake on my part, it was definitely Short two and Edwards one."

2020 Norm Smith Medal voting

15 - Dustin Martin (Rich)

6 - Jayden Short (Rich)

4 - Shane Edwards (Rich)

3 - Mitch Duncan (Geel)

2 - Nathan Broad (Rich)

Judges' voting

Leigh Matthews (Chair) – D Martin 3, N Broad 2, S Edwards 1

Lauren Arnell – D Martin 3, J Short 2, M Duncan 1

Malcolm Blight – D Martin 3, M Duncan 2, S Edwards 1

Damian Barrett – D Martin 3, J Short 2, S Edwards 1

Peter Ryan – D Martin 3, J Short 2, S Edwards 1