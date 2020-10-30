Defender Harry Taylor has called time on his career after 280 games and 13 seasons. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG veteran Harry Taylor has called time on his 280-game career.

Taylor announced his retirement a week after last Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final loss to Richmond, joining teammate Gary Ablett as having played his last game.

He leaves after 13 seasons that included two premierships with the Cats in 2009 and 2011.

Taylor was twice named in the Virgin Australia AFL All-Australian team and finishes in equal-ninth place for most games played with Geelong.

His 31 finals are the fourth-most by any player in League history.

Taylor sent a letter to Geelong members, thanking them for their support.

"I limped into the Geelong Football Club bright-eyed and determined back in 2007 and limp off 4,723 days later in 2020 proud that I have given my absolute best to our great club," he said.

"The one-on-one contests, the ice baths, the heartbreaking losses and the unbelievable victories at home or far away.

"I have tried to prepare as well as possible for every battle. You have been there with me through it all."

Taylor, 34, went on to describe himself as "unique", saying he didn't fit the stereotype of an AFL player, but moreso someone who did what worked best for him and his team.

"I know myself and live by a vision. I strive to be a man of my word. Integrity and authenticity guide my path forward," he said.

"I would have loved to have helped our great club win more games and more premierships, but I leave having fully committed to the process and the values of our organisation.

"I hope you have enjoyed laughing, yelling, crying, and moving your head both horizontally and vertically with me and at me over the past 13 years. It's been one hell of a ride."

Geelong's general manager of football Simon Lloyd paid tribute to Taylor, saying in typical fashion he wanted a low-key farewell.

"Harry continued to play exceptional football until his final game," Lloyd said.

"He has demonstrated an insatiable appetite to continue to learn and has always been highly invested in the betterment of the team, club and community."