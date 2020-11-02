Tom Hickey and Jesse Hogan are heading east, while the Pies are in an interesting situation over another Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has put another significant asset on the table, with the club indicating it is willing to shift its future first-round draft pick should it find a suitable deal ahead of the Trade Period.

Rival clubs have recently been made aware that the Pies would be ready to part with their first-round selection in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, potentially for several picks in this season's pool.

Collingwood has acknowledged that it is not likely to use its first selection in next year's draft, with the club set to gain access to father-son gun and the potential No.1 pick Nick Daicos next season.

Despite not playing any footy this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daicos – the son of premiership legend Peter and the younger brother of promising Magpies wingman Josh – has already been touted among the best players in a talented 2021 draft crop.

Collingwood is therefore anticipating to be placed in a similar situation to the Western Bulldogs this year, who will likely have their first-round pick – currently pick No.14 – wiped out by a bid on Next Generation Academy prospect Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

The Dogs are readying to trade away pick No.14 – either for players, multiple later selections or for future selections – in an effort to avoid losing the pick completely when an early bid is placed on Ugle-Hagan.

It is expected to be a busy Trade Period for Collingwood, who is looking to create cap space by potentially moving key players such as Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Mason Cox away from the club. - Riley Beveridge

Treloar future unclear with Hawks unlikely to bid

Hawthorn is unlikely to make a play for Collingwood's Adam Treloar as the midfielder's situation at the Magpies gets murkier.

The club is encouraging Treloar to consider his future despite being contracted until the end of 2025, with his partner headed to Queensland to play netball in 2021.

Treloar has been steadfast that he would see out his deal at the club but the unfolding events at the club have rivals watching with interest.

Hawthorn football manager Graham Wright told Trade Radio on Monday that the Hawks were unlikely to make a bid for the gun onballer if he leaves Collingwood but is keen to stay in Victoria.

"Not at this stage. Like everyone else we're an interested observer just following and watching what's happening. He's a high-quality player, he's at a very good club, it appears as though there's an impasse there," Wright said.

"He's a very highly paid player and he's got a long tenure. It's not something for us at this stage but I've been of the opinion that you never say never.

"I think it would be unlikely and certainly Adam hasn't made any overtures about wanting to leave Collingwood, really, from what I can see but I don't know enough about that situation to be honest." – Callum Twomey

Dockers and Giants advance Hogan talks

Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney took the unusual step on Monday of confirming Jesse Hogan would become a Giant before the terms of a trade are thrashed out.

Dockers football manager Peter Bell declared the Giants had agreed to contract the former Demon, while the Giants said the two clubs had "come to an agreement".

The clubs will now seek to orchestrate a trade, either directly or involving other parties.

Hogan spent last week considering what was best for his future while the Giants did their due diligence on the 25-year-old, along with a number of other clubs, including Sydney.

The Dockers said it was "mutually agreed" that it was in Hogan's best interests to continue his career outside WA.

Hogan apologised to Fremantle fans on Monday for his two-year stint at the club, which did not pan out as he had hoped.

"I wish I was able to contribute a lot more to the football club than I have in my time here," Hogan said.

"You will not know how disappointed I am that it didn't work out the way I hoped it would when I got to come to the Dockers.

"For that I'm sorry, but I leave a team that is on the way up and I wish you all success in the future." – Nathan Schmook

Hickey eyes east coast move as talks start

West Coast ruckman Tom Hickey is keen to return to the east coast with his young family and is in talks with Sydney about a move to the Swans.

It is understood the Swans have offered Hickey a three-year deal, with the Eagles engaged in preliminary talks with Sydney.

Tom Hickey is seen as valuable back-up for Nic Naitanui. Picture: AFL Photos

Hickey is contracted for 2021 and the Eagles' public stance has been that he is a required player with value as a back-up to club champion Nic Naitanui.

"He's one of a number of players our team has spoken to," Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner told Trade Radio.

"I understand Tom and his wife have interest in getting back to the east for family reasons."

If the Eagles and Swans agree to a trade, uncontracted premiership ruckman Nathan Vardy would be expected to earn a new deal. – Nathan Schmook

