SYDNEY has unveiled a new logo, featuring an 'angry' Swan and retaining the club's famous red V, ahead of the 2021 season.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

The logo also highlights the club's long and proud history with reference to 1874, the year South Melbourne Football Club was formed. The Swans relocated to Sydney ahead of the 1982 season.

However, the outline of the Opera House sails will no longer feature on the logo.

"We believe we have struck a balance between honouring the past and looking ahead to the future." pic.twitter.com/tw9dqDlVva — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 6, 2020

Sydney CEO Tom Harley said the new logo was two years in the making.

"We're at a really exciting juncture of our football club – we have a young and emerging list, and we're really excited about what we are building," Harley said.

REPORT CARD Swans' 2020 MVP, high point, trade plans, grade, more

"This project has been evolving for the past two years. We started by exploring what it means to be part of the Sydney Swans, and in doing so spoke with players and past players, staff, our members, our partners and our board. From there, we have worked with agency SDWM who have done a terrific job in bringing the vision to life.

The development of our new logo. pic.twitter.com/eQ17Up73V1 — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 6, 2020

"It's important to note that the design of our guernsey isn't changing and our jumper will continue to retain the Opera House sails.

"We believe we have struck a balance between honouring the past and looking ahead to the future – and there's more to come. We are looking forward to sharing more news with our members on November 19.

"The Swan is obviously a really important part ... I think (the new Swan is) a bit angry. It's a bit more aggressive, it's a bit more contemporary .... and I'm sure our supporters will really enjoy an angrier looking Swan."