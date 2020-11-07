Conor McKenna in action in against North Melbourne in round six. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Essendon speedster Conor McKenna has kept the door open for a return to the AFL.

McKenna retired in September, returning to his homeland of Ireland despite having a contract until the end of 2021.

Now, after two months home and three Gaelic games for Tyrone, including winning the GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month award, McKenna has told reporters in Ireland his time in Australia might not be over.

"I don't think it's totally done," McKenna said.

"There's a thing in the AFL where you can get a mid-season draft, so you can actually get drafted in June and go out from June until September. It's only really a two or three-month thing.

"I do think the possibility may be there in three or four years with Gaelic, the way they're talking about a split season, if Tyrone was out and the club was out of the championship and there was a possibility of going over for two or three months, it's not something I'd close the door on."

The 24-year-old battled with homesickness for much of his six seasons with the Bombers, making no secret of his battles.

He played 79 games overall, forming an exciting half-back combination with Adam Saad.

McKenna played six matches in a troubled 2020 that included a positive test for COVID-19 and a broken hand before retiring in September.

McKenna's magical solo trickery a sight to be seen Conor McKenna dazzles everyone after an amazing dash through the middle featuring a Gaelic kick to himself

The only Irish player to win an AFL premiership, Tadhg Kennelly, took the 2009 season away from Sydney to win an All-Ireland championship with Kerry before returning to the Swans to play two more seasons.

Following Tyrone's early exit from this year's shortened season, McKenna said he already had plans to fill in his time.

"I actually think I'm going to play a bit of soccer now for a few weeks," he said.

"I haven't been at soccer now for a long time.

"There's no Gaelic probably until after Christmas so it's something I'll get into and keep my fitness.

"Then just doing gym work based on Gaelic and getting ready for that as well."