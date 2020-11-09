A MOVE for Aliir Aliir to join Port Adelaide remains on the cards with the contracted Sydney utility recently meeting with Power officials.

Following the retirement of veteran Justin Westhoff, Ken Hinkley is targeting a replacement who can float between the ruck and key positions.

It is understood the 26-year-old is open to the move, however the Swans hold the whip-hand given he has one year left on his deal in the Harbour City.

Both clubs are looking for draft picks for points in this year's NAB AFL Draft given their interest in players in their respective Academies. Sydney is looking to bring in Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden, while the Power have Lachie Jones in their Next Generation Academy.

The Swans first raised the possibility of bringing in either of Port Adelaide's contracted ruckmen Scott Lycett or Peter Ladhams when Aliir's name was first raised prior to the Trade Period commencing.

However, the Power quickly rebuffed that question, adamant both will be staying.

The Power have salary cap room to move after several years of underspend and are understood to be willing to offer Aliir at least a three-year deal to head to Alberton. - Mitch Cleary

Crows still confident of landing young Giant

Adelaide remains confident it will not have to walk Greater Western Sydney midfielder Jackson Hately through to the pre-season draft, with the two clubs still locked in negotiations for the youngster.

The Crows hold the No.1 selection in the pre-season draft and have the ability to recruit the talented 20-year-old onballer for nothing should they fail to agree to a deal with the Giants by Thursday's 7.30pm AEDT trade deadline.

However, despite GWS currently prioritising other deals including Jeremy Cameron's move to Geelong, Jye Caldwell's trade to Essendon and the arrival of Braydon Preuss from Melbourne, both clubs remain committed to a trade for Hately.

Adelaide has an abundance of early selections at the NAB AFL Draft to potentially trade for Hately, including six picks inside the top 40. The compensation received for Brad Crouch (pick No.23) could be enough to seal the deal.

Jackson Hately celebrates a Giants win. Picture: AFL Photos

Hately, a tough 190cm inside midfielder, was recruited to the Giants with pick No.14 just two seasons ago and has played 13 senior games for the club.

He requested a trade back to his home state of South Australia in October and nominated the Crows as his preferred destination, having not extended his initial two-year contract with the Giants. - Riley Beveridge

Rising Pie desperate to stay

Jaidyn Stephenson remains steadfast on staying at Collingwood despite the Magpies being open to offers on the 2018 NAB AFL Rising Star.

The Magpies forward would need a change of heart to switch clubs before Thursday night's deadline, even though Collingwood has said his future at the club remains uncertain.

Stephenson is contracted for three more seasons with the Magpies, but no rival has yet emerged as willing to swoop on Stephenson, with Collingwood eyeing a first-round pick if he left.

The 21-year-old kicked 14 goals from 14 games in an inconsistent 2020 campaign. He is contracted until the end of 2023 and Paul Connors, who manages Stephenson alongside Robbie D'Orazio, said the player was still a good chance to remain at the club.

Collingwood's Jaidyn Stephenson pumps his fist. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've got every expectation he will be at Collingwood but I'm not as close to it as Robbie and Collingwood, but I would have thought Jaidyn would be playing for the Pies next year," Connors told Trade Radio on Monday.

"Anything can happen in four days but my initial thought is he'll be at the Pies."

Stephenson is part of a Collingwood quartet – alongside Adam Treloar, Tom Phillips and Mason Cox – whose futures remain uncertain in a busy exchange period but Connors confirmed Stephenson wants to be in the black and white in 2021.

"Absolutely he wants to stay, so unless something really happens in the next 72 hours … I don't think Collingwood is desperate to move him and sometimes you're just prioritising a few things and that's their prerogative," he said.

"There's no language that says he must leave." - Cal Twomey

Hawks' interest in young Pie cools

Collingwood's Tom Phillips could return to the club next season, with Hawthorn "unlikely" to advance its interest in the wingman.

The Hawks have explored the option of bringing in the 24-year-old, who has a year to run on his contract at the Pies.

However, according to Hawks football boss Graham Wright, they are prioritising the draft with a focus on young talent.

Magpie Tom Phillips attempts to break away from a tackle against St Kilda in round 3. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've certainly had contact with his management and Collingwood and at this stage it'd be unlikely for a number of reasons," Wright told the club's Talk Trade podcast.

Phillips has been put up for sale by the Pies after being pushed out of his preferred position with the emergence of Josh Daicos.

Hawthorn Next Generation Academy prospect Connor Downie is also expected to arrive at Waverley Park and will be another contender for the wing role vacated by Isaac Smith.

Wright added that it was also "unlikely" they would chase contracted Pies duo Adam Treloar and Jaidyn Stephenson, who are also up for grabs.

The Hawks are one of up to six clubs trying to move up the draft order for the Western Bulldogs' pick No.14 in exchange for better draft picks for points. - Mitch Cleary

Saints keen on Higgins' versatility

St Kilda has targeted Jack Higgins primarily as a forward but views him as a player who could spend time in the midfield next season if a trade can be secured for the contracted Tiger.

Higgins formally requested a trade at the weekend and expressed his desire to join the Saints, despite having one year remaining on his deal with Richmond.

The 21-year-old is in search of more opportunities after playing 10 games in 2020 and falling out of the team after round 15.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fighting back: Higgins' incredible return from brain surgery Richmond small forward Jack Higgins details the highs and lows of his AFL journey

He has played as a forward since joining the Tigers as a highly rated junior but could take the next step in his career by adding injections of skill and nous to the Saints' midfield in 2021.

"He just wants to play footy and he'd love an opportunity at the Saints," Higgins' manager Paul Connors told Trade Radio on Monday.

"When you're contracted it's really important that you're respectful to all parties.

"But I think Jack is such a passionate young man and I think it's in everyone's best interests that he moves."

Jack Higgins in action for the Tigers. Picture: AFL Photos

Connors, who was confident a trade between the Tigers and St Kilda would be agreed, provided significant updates on a number of his clients on Monday.

Both Brisbane and defender Alex Witherden were now happy to explore options, with a move to West Coast appearing imminent for the defender.

Fellow Lion Stef Martin will make his way to the Western Bulldogs, Connors said, ideally as a trade for a late pick.

"They've all agreed, he's done a medical ... I'd like to think there's some goodwill and they'd do a trade," Connors said. - Nathan Schmook

