Lisa Alexander high fives fans during the Netball Bushfire Relief Charity Match between the Australian Diamonds and the Super Netball All Stars at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 1. Picture: Getty Images

THERE has been plenty of backlash over North Melbourne's decision not to interview former Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander for its senior coach position, but Alexander says the club treated her with respect.

Alexander coached the Diamonds for almost a decade, but the Kangaroos emailed her on Monday afternoon to tell her she was not the right person for the position.

Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas was one of many who expressed disappointment that Alexander "wasn't afforded the benefit of the entire process".

I know Australians don't like boasting, but I'm just stating the facts. I have a very active and experienced coaching background - Lisa Alexander

"Nth [sic] may have learned something," Thomas tweeted. "I'm very keen for a female AFL coach. Proving you don't need to be a player. It's all about management and leadership."

But speaking about the interview rejection on 3AW radio station, Alexander said: "I was treated very professionally."

WANTED Senior AFL coach with experience, Ardent St

However, Alexander still believes she is very capable of coaching at the highest level and said her skills were more suited to the "men's programs".

"I've watched football my whole life ... since I was a bald-headed baby," she said.

"I have delivered a world-class, cutting-edge, winning (netball) program and we were world No.1 for the whole time.

KANGAROOS' REPORT CARD MVP, high point, trade plans, grade, more

"I know Australians don't like boasting, but I'm just stating the facts. I have a very active and experienced coaching background in lots of different sports."

When discussing her professionalism on SEN radio station, Alexander said: "It's sort of more at the level of development of the AFL men's game. I think the AFL women's game needs more of the development level coaches to get it up to the elite level.

"That's my observation. I have been into clubs to observe the AFLW programs and I guess I think my skills are more suited to the men's programs at this stage."

She said she had "all the requirements to lead a cultural change in the club".