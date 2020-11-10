PORT Adelaide is still committed to landing Orazio Fantasia, but is digging in on the deal, saying it will not overpay Essendon as the clubs remain some way apart in negotiations.

Port footy boss Chris Davies told Trade Radio it has offered what it thinks is fair – believed to be a second-round pick - for the wantaway Essendon small forward.

"We're not going to walk away from Orazio," Davies said.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Orazio Fantasia Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

"If a player says he wants to come, we do our best to work to get him to us, but at the same time there's a limit.

"We're probably at that limit right now to be perfectly honest.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they drop

"We agreed on what things we thought we could give to Essendon at the start of the Trade Period, we've offered those up.

"Where things go from here is largely in Adrian's (Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro) court."

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

Davies said the clubs are no closer to a deal than they were at the start of Trade Period.

With Sydney's Aliir Aliir also weighing up a move to Port, Davies said they would not be mucking around.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"We're a chance to get at least one of those deals done over the next 48 hours," Davies said.

"If we get to a point with one of those guys where we're ready to do the deal, we'll get that done and we'll have to work with what we've got left to do the second one."

Port expects Aliir to inform them today of whether he wants to join for next season or stay with the Swans.

Port's earliest picks in this year's NAB AFL Draft come in the second round with numbers 29 and 35, while they have both first and second-round selections at their disposal for next year.