CARLTON co-captain Sam Docherty has undergone surgery for a malignant testicular tumour after recently discovering a cancerous lump.

Head of Football Brad Lloyd said the surgery - conducted last Friday - went well, with 27-year-old Docherty expected to make a full recovery.

"The surgery went well and we're incredibly pleased that it's expected Sam will recover fully," Lloyd said.

"Obviously Sam's health remains the club's number one priority and we will continue to support him throughout this time."

Speaking after his surgery, Docherty shared the importance of seeking prompt medical advice and encouraged others to regularly get checks.

"Obviously hearing the initial diagnosis was a shock, however I feel grateful to have got onto it straight away," Docherty said.

"Having now had the surgery, I'm grateful to hear that I'm expected to make a full recovery and will be able to resume training in four to six weeks' time.

"Talking about our health and wellbeing and ensuring we get regular checks is so important, and I hope to use this as a reminder for others to look after themselves and also to support others who may be going through similar experiences."

The club will not be making any further comment and asks for privacy to be respected during this time for Sam and his family.