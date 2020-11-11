David Zaharakis during Essendon's official 2020 team photo day at the Hangar in February. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has received $6.28m in funding from the Victorian State Government to complete the second stage of a $21 million development to its training centre.

There is a major focus on female football both at the elite and community levels in the development, with the Bombers stating the club was "affirming its commitment to gain entry into the AFLW competition as soon as 2022."



The stage will see the building of three unisex change-rooms, along with one dedicated AFLW changeroom, women's medical, meeting and matchday facilities, a function centre and a women's community education hub and health clinic.

Funding has also come from the Federal Government and the club itself.

A rendered image of new community centre at the Hangar. Picture: Jackson Architecture

"This funding will enable us to deliver an integrated elite and community sporting precinct," Bombers president Paul Brasher said.



"Essendon football club will now boast best-practice, dedicated women’s football facilities for our VFLW and women’s pathway programs as we prepare to secure our AFLW licence.



"Facilities will also be available to support the development of young talent and coaches in our local football leagues, the Essendon District Football League and the Riddell District Football League, as well as participants in our Next Generation Academy.

"The total project cost is $21 million, over $10 million of capital has been raised by the club through its supporter base and in late 2018 we received a $4 million grant from the Federal Government to support the club's strategic partnership and shared facilities with Paralympics Australia."