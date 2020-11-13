IF you lose a prelim final by a kick to the premiers and add Fantasia and Aliir for 2021 ... THEN

IF ...

the Crows were relatively quiet in the Trade Period ...

THEN ...

don't be surprised if they're busy with trading of draft picks before the national draft, or on the night itself. With picks nine, 22 and 23 to follow their overall pick one, reckon they will seek a deal to go higher.

IF ...

David Noble was on record only two and a half weeks ago saying he felt his skill set was better positioned to now take him down a club CEO path ...

THEN ...

something dramatic happened immediately thereafter, given he is now on a very short list to coach North Melbourne. Along with Fages and Swanny and many others, has helped fix the Lions in the past three years, so his job here may be done anyway.

IF ...

you look at the Saad deal in isolation ...

THEN ...

it's difficult to reconcile. But a Trade Period can never be judged on an isolated transaction. And Saad, Williams and Fogarty all being added makes a very positive net gain.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Adam Saad Enjoy the standout moments from the defender's career so far

IF ...

the high-profiled officials of this club sat down a month ago and agreed to devise a Trade Period plan to blow up the Magpies operations and several relationships with once-loved players, and to present themselves publicly and privately as inept at business and heartless at life ...

THEN ...

well done, mission accomplished. And treating the entire industry with pathetically condescending disdain and spin was just an added bonus attached to that strategy.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Not a fire sale': Pies' list boss defends shock trade exodus Collingwood's list manager Ned Guy talks to Fox Footy after the Trade Period.

IF ...

you judge the Bombers on players in versus players out ...

THEN ...

Wright, Caldwell and Hind (and no Dunkley) for Daniher, Saad and Fantasia is glass half empty. But picks six, seven and eight in the NAB AFL Draft is glass nearly over-flowing.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade wrap: Big winners, plus who the Pies could target in 2021 Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Stephen Silvagni wrap up the 2020 trade period

IF ...

purple is the dominant colour of this club ...

THEN ...

it could be beige. Not saying that as a criticism, simply as an observation on how it is being run since Justin Longmuir took over as coach. There has been a very conscious strategy to remove all obvious problem people and issues, the exiting of Hogan for very little return the latest evidence. Had a really good 2020, well positioned for a better 2021.

IF ...

CEO Brian Cook famously said after the 2015 player exchange period that while the Cats may not have sold the farm to get Dangerfield and Henderson but that they had no doubt sold off a few paddocks ...

THEN ...

there's not a lot of Geelong acreage left now, after three first round picks were ultimately required to land the biggest and best bull of the 2020 Trade Period.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jeremy Cameron Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

IF ...

Ellis and Greenwood had good 2020 seasons after being traded in at this time last year ...

THEN ...

Atkins and Markov will add good depth and running options in 2021, which will be a season where this club simply has to stay competitive for its entirety, not just the opening eight weeks.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Rory Atkins Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

IF ...

the one thing they didn’t want at the outset of the Trade Period was draft picks ...

THEN ...

that was the one thing they ended up with, along with Hogan and Preuss. The hard line stance on Cameron was a policy which worked, though.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jesse Hogan Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

IF ...

Tom Phillips coming in for pick 65 isn't one day in the top 10 list of best-ever trade steals ...

THEN ...

I'll be very surprised.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hot Pies too slick to handle Collingwood transition the ball forward with great composure and earn a superb team goal through Tom Phillips

IF ...

the Ben Brown acquisition seemed a really nice fit in the past few weeks when it was being mooted ...

THEN ...

now that it is official, it actually seems perfect.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Ben Brown Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

IF ...

I've been a weekly critic of this mob for seemingly two years ...

THEN ...

not this week. The securing of Stephenson for virtually nothing other than cap space was clever, and Corr is guaranteed to make it better.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Shocked and hurt: Ex-Pie's explosive claims after Roo move Jaidyn Stephenson speaks exclusively to Trade Radio after Collingwood traded him to North Melbourne

IF ...

you lose a prelim final by a kick to the premiers and add Aliir and Fantasia for 2021 ...

THEN ...

it's outstanding work.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Orazio Fantasia Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

IF ...

you are established as the standout best team in the comp and simply know that your systems work under all circumstances and scenarios ...

THEN ...

it simply does not matter that for the second Trade Period in a row the only action was the exiting of players who couldn't get a regular game.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Best of 2020: Dusty writes history with third Norm Smith medal Grand Final specialist Dustin Martin leads the Tigers to their third flag in four years and produces yet another best on ground performance

IF ...

the actions of the Saints in the 2019 Trade Period led to a finals win in 2020 ...

THEN ...

the aim needs to be two finals wins in 2021 after the recent additions. Backing Higgins to be a star for the Saints.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Jack Higgins becomes a Saint Exclusive vision from the ARC as Jack Higgins is traded from Richmond to St Kilda on Trade Radio

IF ...

Aliir out for Hickey in was effectively all that happened in the Trade Period ...

THEN ...

that's not going to have much effect on 2021. The kids are more than OK, though.

IF ...

Witherden can weed out his midfield deficiencies and Langdon can learn to sync with Ryan in the forward line ...

THEN ...

the 2020 Trade Period for the Eagles, while not creating any screaming headlines at the time, has the potential to be viewed as crucial to the events of 2021.

Get ready Eagles fans!



Enjoy the best of 22-year-old defender, Alex Witherden!



Trade details: https://t.co/Tkm2DZrqKX pic.twitter.com/JCE0RsCu5m — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 12, 2020

IF ...

votes were to be distributed to the best operator in Trade Period ...

THEN ...

Sam Power, the Dogs' general manager list and recruiting, had a Lachie Neale type of dominance.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buzzer beater: How the Dogs got Treloar and kept Dunkley Western Bulldogs list and recruiting manager Sam Power tells Trade Radio how the club nabbed Adam Treloar from Collingwood, and managed to retain Josh Dunkley

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

it is understandable fact that the trade period won't be reduced in length ...

THEN ...

it is also irrefutable that if it was reduced to a 48-hour window that not one less trade would be completed.