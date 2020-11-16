SIT BACK and enjoy the best marks of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season in ON DEMAND.

From Bobby Hill's hanger to Sam Walsh's courageous grab, we have all of the best marks of 2020 in one place.

This is episode one of The Best Of - which is the cream of the season's crop all in one place through fast-paced compilations.

Check out this episode and more in ON DEMAND now.