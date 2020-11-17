Brayden Ham in action during the round seven clash between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium in July. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON youngster Brayden Ham has re-signed for next year after a promising start to his career.

The hard-running wingman has put pen to paper on a deal for 2021 after being left in contract limbo as the club waited on list spots to be finalised.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

His new deal follows Essendon's news on Tuesday that forward Jayden Laverde had signed a one-year deal for next year, while Will Snelling also recently signed on for 2021.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ham gives Bombers a slice of the goals Essendon move the ball inside 50 and Brayden Ham finishes with the goal

Free agent Martin Gleeson has also agreed to remain at the club next year although a new deal has not been made official as yet.

Ham enjoyed a solid season in 2020 in his second season as a Bomber, playing 10 games between the wing and half-forward.

The 21-year-old is expected to find more opportunities next year as new coach Ben Rutten heads a revamped Essendon line-up after a busy Trade Period.

DONS LAND ANOTHER GIANT Young gun mid gets Vic move

Ham, from the Geelong Falcons, played five games in his debut season in 2019, including an impressive debut in the Good Friday clash of that year against North Melbourne.