DAVID Mundy's stellar career will continue for at least one more season with the Fremantle veteran signing on for 2021.

The 35-year-old has 332 games to his name and is in reach of becoming the 18th player in VFL/AFL history to notch 350 games.

Mundy's contract extension comes on the back of yet another excellent season where he finished fifth in the 2020 Doig Medal, his 10th top-five finish in the past 12 seasons.

"It's a big relief. My wife and family and I are obviously thrilled to have some clarity around our future now. 2020 in general has been a time of more questions than answers, so it's good to have it signed," Mundy said.

Mundy said it was in his nature to be hungry to improve ahead of his 18th pre-season.

"I've always had a really healthy dose of competitiveness that gets me through," Mundy said.

"I think in the last phase of my career, I'm still trying to improve on little aspects and trying to get better each session and each pre-season. There's certainly a driving force within me still.

"To be able to go out on the field and perform the way that I did throughout 2020 gives me a lot of confidence and I really enjoy doing it."

The race to 350 games may not be the only milestone on the radar of Fremantle fans in 2021, with the midfielder also closing in on Matthew Pavlich's club record of 353 games.

Mundy said the milestones were not the 'motivating factor' for playing on, instead wanting to see Fremantle return to success on the field.

"I'm just here to perform, play my role within the team and do my part to take Fremantle back to success and finals football," Mundy said.

"The sky's the limit and anything is possible within games and within seasons. There's a lot of us who have been around a fair while and (we know) those benefits that we saw out of last season aren't guaranteed.

"We're going to have to fight and scrap for them and I'm fully confident we have a group that will."