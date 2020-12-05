THIS is me ... pictured below. First recovery session in the hub in Brisbane and I debuted the cameras.

I took the cameras down to the pool and snapped up a heap of the boys.

I think Tommy McCartin was having a look at them and snapped a pic.

One of the very few I actually have of myself.

One of the great experiences about the hub, was the fact that we were able to keep learning off each other and our younger players were so engaged. It felt like a pre-season camp

My favourite photo from the hub?

>> CHECK OUT ALL THE PICS ON THE AFL OFFICIAL PINTEREST PAGE

I was taking pics on my little film cameras and ran into AFL Photographer Michael Willson. We had a bit of a chat and I ended up coming out of the race before the boys ran out and I stood behind the pros with their super expensive cameras and their fancy lenses whilst I somehow managed to be alongside them with a disposable camera and a $30 Ricoh XR500 I bought from Vinnies.

This is the boys running out for our last game of the year. Can't wait to run out for my first next year.

Sydney players run out for their last game of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Picture: Sam Naismith

This (below) is from our last gym session in Cairns ... September 17.

>> CHECK OUT ALL THE PICS ON THE AFL OFFICIAL PINTEREST PAGE

We organised to have a bit of fun so everyone dressed up, as much as we could with little prep, and had a big upper-body pump session with the gym owner who is a powerlifter. Sam Reid wore one of the bathrobes from the hotel whilst Joey stole my sunnies for the session. As you can tell, this is post weights and they are all smiles after getting absolutely smacked.