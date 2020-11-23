Hugh Dixon celebrates his first goal during his AFL debut in round 23, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED Fremantle forward Hugh Dixon could be given an opportunity to train with the club during the pre-season in an effort to earn a second AFL chance.

The Dockers have discussed the idea with Dixon, who was delisted in September after playing one game in three seasons and spent 2020 on the rookie list.

The 21-year-old is using the off-season to improve his fitness and convince the club to have him train-on when the Dockers' first to third-year players return in December.

Dixon, a 195cm tall forward from Tasmania, is regarded as a talented prospect who could carve out an AFL career if his physical preparation improves.

He was recruited with pick No.44 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft. His sole AFL game came in round 23, 2019 under caretaker coach David Hale.

The Dockers have a lack of depth in their tall forward stocks but have offered Dixon no guarantees if he is given the chance to train through the pre-season.

Matt Taberner and Rory Lobb will be the club's frontline key forwards in 2020 after Jesse Hogan was traded to Greater Western Sydney, but impressive young tall Brennan Cox could also be swung into attack if he is squeezed out of defence.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe is also expected to continue his transition into a forward-midfielder as the club's young onballers are given more responsibility.

The Dockers are yet to lock in small forward Lachie Schultz or wingman Brett Bewley for 2020, with contract negotiations ongoing. Midfielder Bailey Banfield also remains without a deal for 2020.

If those players are retained, Fremantle could look to move some of them onto the rookie list after AFL list sizes were confirmed for 2021, allowing clubs to have up to six rookies.