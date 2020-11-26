Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett believes his criticism of the state's hotel quarantine system cost the club additional funding. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN expects the Victorian government will chip in for the club's new $100 million headquarters despite president Jeff Kennett's ongoing stoush with premier Daniel Andrews.

On Thursday, the Hawks welcomed $15 million in federal government funding for the project, which will begin next year.

The club will contribute "in excess of $30 million" to the project, which will include administration, elite training and community facilities.

But Kennett believes his criticism of the Andrews government's bungled hotel quarantine system has cost the club additional funding.

The outspoken Hawks president told News Corp the state government was "playing politics" at the expense of the Dingley community in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs, where the new club base will be built.

Four rival AFL clubs have received funding commitments from the state government for similar projects over the past week.

Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves said the club is still working with all levels of government on the project.

"As we stand here today, we don't have a firm commitment from the state government, but that relationship is really strong," Reeves said.

"We feel like they'll be a participant in this project at some stage and hopefully before too long."

Andrews was dismissive of Kennett on Thursday when quizzed on the Hawthorn president's latest criticism.

"I'm focused on the future and therefore I don't give much thought to him, and nor do I think do many Victorians," the premier said.

Hawks stars Liam Shiels and Luke Breust at the announcement for funding of the club's new headquarters. Picture: AFL Photos

"You see, not everything is about him.

"That's news to him, but I give very little time and very little thought to him because I'm focused on the future, not 21 years ago."

The Hawks' Kennedy Community Centre - named after club legend John Kennedy Snr, who died in June - will include a base for the club's administration, as well as its men's and women's football programs.

The women's oval and accompanying pavilion will be key planks in the Hawks' bid for an AFLW licence.

"It's been something that we've been passionate about for some time and we've been working closely with the AFL to make sure that Hawthorn has an AFLW team sooner rather than later," Reeves said.

"It's really important for the whole Hawthorn family.

"We expect that we'll be in the AFLW before long and that we'll have the best facilities for an AFLW program."