Chris Judd on the fly in 2005, and Dustin Martin giving tacklers the slip in round nine, 2020. Pictures: AFL Photos

SUPERSTARS Chris Judd and Dustin Martin are clearly two of the best players we have seen in the 21st century.

The question is, if they were both available at pick three in the draft, and knowing what we know now, who would you take?

For years it seemed ridiculous to even pose such a question no matter who the contender. Judd, with his two Brownlow medals and Norm Smith was football royalty, the only response, and would never be eclipsed. Now, that answer is not so obvious.

Dusty, with his three Norm Smith medals and a Brownlow, has not only elevated his stocks to put himself in the same weight division as Juddy, but he has many a football fan saying his nose is in front.

Indeed, we've had almost 20,000 votes in our poll and the brilliant Tiger is holding a slender lead. But will Judd do a Joe Biden and come galloping over the top when we start counting the late votes? Have your say NOW.