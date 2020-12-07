Jaidyn Stephenson during North Melbourne's 2km time trial at Arden Street on December 7, 2020. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

MANY of the AFL's younger players hit the track on Monday and were welcomed back with a 2km time trial to kickstart their pre-season.

At Waverley Park, father-son Hawk Finn Maginness showed off his impressive endurance abilities with a second consecutive time-trial crown, while at North Melbourne new recruit Jaidyn Stephenson (pictured) took part but it was gun midfielder Jy Simpkin who stole the show with a comfortable win.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Truck takes the wheel, Hawks, Roos veterans surprise young guns Mitch Cleary with the latest news as clubs return to training ahead of 2021

Gold Coast's Josh Corbett crushed the field in his club's time trial, and Jack Bowes, Noah Anderson, Connor Budarick and Izak Rankine all caught the eye.

Gold Coast players, with the help of pacesetters, during their time trial on Monday. Picture: AFL Photos

Maginness, the son of two-time premiership defender Scott Maginness, led the way at Hawthorn ahead of Changkuoth Jiath, with Dylan Moore – fresh off rejoining the club as a rookie – coming in third.

FINAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks for the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

Other senior players at the Hawks' training session included veteran Shaun Burgoyne, Chad Wingard, Tom Mitchell and Jarman Impey.

Early birds: Chad Wingard and Shaun Burgoyne hit the track for a pre-season session on Monday, December 7. Picture: Getty Images

At North Melbourne, new recruit and former Bulldog Lachie Young made a strong first impression, finishing second.

Luke Davies-Uniacke, Bailey Scott and Curtis Taylor rounded out the top five, all under the watchful eye of new coach David Noble.