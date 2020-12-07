MANY of the AFL's younger players hit the track on Monday and were welcomed back with a 2km time trial to kickstart their pre-season.
At Waverley Park, father-son Hawk Finn Maginness showed off his impressive endurance abilities with a second consecutive time-trial crown, while at North Melbourne new recruit Jaidyn Stephenson (pictured) took part but it was gun midfielder Jy Simpkin who stole the show with a comfortable win.
Gold Coast's Josh Corbett crushed the field in his club's time trial, and Jack Bowes, Noah Anderson, Connor Budarick and Izak Rankine all caught the eye.
Maginness, the son of two-time premiership defender Scott Maginness, led the way at Hawthorn ahead of Changkuoth Jiath, with Dylan Moore – fresh off rejoining the club as a rookie – coming in third.
FINAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks for the 2020 NAB AFL Draft
Other senior players at the Hawks' training session included veteran Shaun Burgoyne, Chad Wingard, Tom Mitchell and Jarman Impey.
At North Melbourne, new recruit and former Bulldog Lachie Young made a strong first impression, finishing second.
Luke Davies-Uniacke, Bailey Scott and Curtis Taylor rounded out the top five, all under the watchful eye of new coach David Noble.