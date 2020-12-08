TURNING around Melbourne's problematic kicking will be the first priority for new Demons head of development Mark 'Choco' Williams.

The Port Adelaide premiership coach has vowed to bring back an "old-school" mentality at the Demons next year in what shapes as a crucial year after two failed seasons under Simon Goodwin.

And he wants to help emerging gun Christian Petracca emulate the feats of his former pupil Dustin Martin.

After four seasons out of the AFL fold, Williams was approached by the Demons last week to fill the development position vacated by Matthew Egan who has turned to teaching.

"I have an expertise in kicking, I love kicking and I hope to be able to improve their kicking," Williams said.

"I'm charged with trying to improve everyone, whether it's the oldest to the youngest player and finding something (for them to work on).

"With the mindset of trying to be great and 'Let's go as far as we can', that means we're searching and hunting for premierships; we're not just trying to just improve and be good… we want to be great.

"I've spent a lot of time in the contested footy world, I really enjoy that. It may be that some old-school stuff comes back as well, and it's been proven over the test of time it works as well."

Williams, the Power's inaugural premiership coach in 2004, also worked alongside Kevin Sheedy at Greater Western Sydney from 2011-2012 before four seasons at Punt Road in development until 2016.

He has spent the last two years as Werribee's coach in the VFL.

Williams' appointment comes on the same day that the Demons' former football boss, Josh Mahoney, departed the club to join Essendon as its new head of football.

A major influence in the career of triple Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin, Williams can draw parallels to Melbourne's newest best and fairest winner.

Dustin Martin and Mark Williams at Richmond training in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can recall Dustin coming seventh (in the Brownlow Medal), people probably don't recall it, and I can recall him coming third… and I can recall Dustin before he had tatts on his arms," Williams said.

"I go back and I see very similar traits.

"Christian (Petracca) has gone along quite nicely and he won't be satisfied with where he is.

"I'm sure an example of Dustin would be something that does challenge him.

"If I can have a word to him and help him along in any way to emulate the path that Dustin (has gone down), then everyone at Melbourne would be thoroughly excited about those prospects."

Williams was at pains to thank the Demons' hierarchy for the opportunity, insisting, "I'll prove my worth to them."