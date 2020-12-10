HIGHLY touted but overlooked draft prospect Zane Trew went to bed on Wednesday night believing his AFL dream was out of reach for another year.

He thought about the next 12 months. Getting a job, working hard and ensuring he was driven enough to get onto an AFL list when his next chance presented.

As it turned out, he only had to wait until Thursday morning when West Coast swooped on the Swan Districts midfielder in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, landing a local bargain.

"I thought I was going to miss out," Trew said on Thursday morning, already in a West Coast polo and at the club's headquarters two hours after being selected with pick No.12 in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

"It was definitely something different. I was pretty excited last night to hear my name called out, but I'm lucky enough to be here at West Coast today.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity they've given me."

Trew is a consistent midfielder who averaged 24 disposals for the Swan Districts colts team in 2020, bringing a strong inside presence and clean hands to stoppages.

He said he was excited about working with new teammates Tim Kelly and Luke Shuey and had spoken to coach Adam Simpson and star ruckman Nic Naitanui since joining the club.

"I believe I can come in and try and make an impact. I'm going to come in and train really hard and try and make a good impression," Trew said.

"Going rookie doesn't mean much to me. I've still got the opportunity so I'm going to give it a red-hot crack."

Fellow WA draftees Logan McDonald (Sydney), Denver Grainger-Barras (Hawthorn) and Heath Chapman (Fremantle) also fronted the media on Thursday.

McDonald, drafted at pick No.4 by the Swans, said he had already heard from superstar teammate Lance Franklin, who told him he was excited to share a forward line with the exciting WA goalkicker.

He said his goal would be to complete a strong pre-season and push for selection in the opening round of the 2021 season.

"Buddy flicked me a message straight away. That was pretty crazy," McDonald said.

"He wished me the best and told me to enjoy the night. He said he couldn't wait to share the forward line with me next year.

"That was pretty cool and I'll be trying to pick his brains as much as I can. He's a superstar and has been for a very long time."

Grainger-Barras, who was drafted by the Hawks at pick No.6 after being linked strongly to the Swans, said he was thrilled to join Hawthorn and had spoken to coach Alastair Clarkson.

"The first thing he said to me, he Zoomed in and said, 'You look like 'Shaggy from Scooby Doo'," Barras said.

"I'm not sure if it's going to stick … but I don't mind it.

"I offered him out for breakfast as soon as I get over there. A face-to-face chat would be so amazing for my journey and a cool experience to have.

"I'd love to ask him about his premiership run and how he continued to progress and win three in a row."

New Docker Chapman was the third West Australian taken in the opening round on Wednesday night, and the West Perth defender was thrilled to be joining Justin Longmuir's team.

The coach visited him on Wednesday night and got to know Chapman and his family.

The Dockers see their latest first-round draftee as a versatile player who can midfield or forward after making his name as an intercepting defender.

"Growing up I played midfield and in the forward line and coming through the ranks into development squads and under-16s I got pushed back and found my craft as backman," he said.

"I've been working on that craft for the last couple of years.

"I'm happy to get stuck into training and wherever I'm required I'll put everything into it."