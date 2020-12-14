Numbers up (L-R): Isaac Smith, Paul Tsapatolis, Max Holmes, Nick Stevens, Jeremy Cameron and Shaun Higgins face the media on Monday, December 14. Picture: AAP Photos

GEELONG has wasted no time in passing on modern-day great Gary Ablett's No.4, with veteran recruit Shaun Higgins handed the special honour.

Ablett wore No.29 in his first nine seasons at the Cats, but returned in 2018 to wear the No.4 following his seven-year stint at Gold Coast.

WHO SMASHED IT? Our say on your club's draft performance

After leaving the Western Bulldogs at the end of 2014, Higgins (who joined the Cats during the Trade Period despite having a contract with North Melbourne) has worn No.4 for the past six seasons.

Recruits Isaac Smith, Jeremy Cameron and Shaun Higgins on Monday, December 14, at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AAP Photos

The Cats did not muck around with dual premiership player Harry Taylor's number either, giving his No.7 to former Hawk Isaac Smith. Smith wore No.16 in his 10 seasons at Hawthorn but that number is taken by 2019 draftee Sam De Koning.

Star forward and boom recruit Jeremy Cameron will wear the number made famous at Geelong by two of its all-time greats, Gary Ablett snr and AFL Legend Graham 'Polly' Farmer.

TIME FOR A CHANGE Cats president to step down after decade at the top

The Cats officially unveiled Cameron - who will don the No.5 in 2021 - on Monday, alongside fellow recruits Higgins and Smith.

Geelong boom recruit Jeremy Cameron models his new jumper on Monday, December 14. Picture: AAP Photos

The 27-year-old key forward, who departed GWS in a blockbuster trade last month, said he was keen to put a disappointing 2019 season behind him and quickly make an impression at his new club.

"I want to have my best season I've ever had," Cameron told reporters. "I don't want to set low goals. I want to set a really high standard and train really hard over the summer and I've already started that probably about six weeks ago.

"So I feel like I'm moving well."

Some famous Cats numbers are ready for new chapters in their history ?????? #GeelongStrong @FordAustralia pic.twitter.com/xIc26YqxrK — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) December 14, 2020

Cameron has worn No.18 at Greater Western Sydney but Charlie Constable has ownership of that one.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they dropped

The No.5 is free after the injury-cursed Nakia Cockatoo departed Geelong during this year's Trade Period and accepted an offer from Brisbane.