ST KILDA recruit James Frawley will honour his late uncle by wearing the No.24 at his new club. 

Danny Frawley, who passed away in 2019, wore the number from 1985-87 before changing to the iconic No.2.

Star free agent acquisition Brad Crouch will don the No.5, which was most recently worn by Shane Savage, while former Tiger Jack Higgins will wear No.22.

The Saints' announcement of their new 2021 jumper numbers is among the latest of several reveals ahead of the official AFL Community Series pre-season games beginning on February 18.

Check out all the new numbers below. 

2. Ben Keays, 3. Fischer McAsey, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 10. Luke Pedlar, 15. Brayden Cook, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Sam Berry, 31. James Rowe, 35. James Borlase, 42. Tariek Newchurch

3. Joe Daniher, 12. Nakia Cockatoo, 19. Henry Smith, 20. Jaxon Prior, 21. Tom Fullarton, 22. Harry Sharp, 34. Blake Coleman, 39. Carter Michael, 41. Deividas Uosis

TBC

TBC

2. Sam Draper, 6. Jye Caldwell, 13. Nik Cox, 16. Archie Perkins, 19. Nick Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Josh Eyre, 38. Cody Brand

1. Sam Sturt, 3. Caleb Serong, 17. Brett Bewley, 22. Lloyd Meek, 23. Liam Henry, 24. Leno Thomas, 27. Heath Chapman, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 34. Joel Western, 35. Josh Treacy, 38. Tobe Watson

4. Shaun Higgins, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 9. Max Holmes, 21. Nick Stevens, 33. Shannon Neale, 36. Paul Tsapatolis

1. Hugh Greenwood, 2. Rory Atkins, 17. Oleg Markov, 21. Jacob Townsend, 30. Alex Davies, 33. Aiden Fyfe, 36. Elijah Hollands, 38. Rhys Nicholls, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 45. Luke Towey, 47. Hewago Paul Oea

5. Tanner Bruhn, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Jacob Wehr, 11. Braydon Preuss, 18. Conor Stone, 23. Jesse Hogan, 29. Cameron Fleeton, 35. Will Shaw

12. Will Day, 13. Oliver Hanrahan, 16. Tom Phillips, 24. James Cousins, 28. Kyle Hartigan, 30. Damon Greaves, 31. Keegan Brooksby, 33. Harry Pepper, 37. Ned Reeves, 38. Denver Grainger-Barras, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 41. Connor Downie, 42. Tyler Brockman, 43. Jack Saunders

16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Fraser Rosman, 21. Marty Hore, 50. Ben Brown

1. Jack Mahony, 2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Curtis Taylor, 15. Atu Bosenavulagi, 17. Lachie Young, 24. Tom Powell, 29. Will Phillips, 31. Connor Menadue, 33. Patrick Walker, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 36. Phoenix Spicer, 40. Eddie Ford

7. Xavier Duursma, 13. Orazio Fantasia, 21. Aliir Aliir, 23. Dylan Williams, 30. Ollie Lord, 34. Lachie Jones, 37. Taj Schofield, 50. Tyson Goldsack

16. Jake Aarts, 32. Samson Ryan, 39. Mate Colina, 49. Maurice Rioli Jnr

5. Brad Crouch, 22. Jack Higgins, 24. James Frawley, 27. Shaun McKernan, 30. Matthew Allison, 34. Tom Highmore

6. Logan McDonald, 16. Braeden Campbell, 21. Errol Gulden, 31. Tom Hickey, 33. Marc Sheather, 36. Joel Amartey, 40. Malachy Carruthers

7. Zac Langdon, 16. Luke Edwards, 22. Isiah Winder, 23. Alex Witherden, 26. Zane Trew, 31. Jamaine Jones

1. Adam Treloar, 8. Stefan Martin, 22. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 26. Dominic Bedendo, 29. Mitch Hannan, 30. Lachlan McNeil

