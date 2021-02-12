COLLINGWOOD'S rising star and son-of-a-gun Josh Daicos will put to bed the No.26 he has worn over the past four seasons and don the No.7 in 2021.

The Pies have revealed all their number changes for the upcoming season, with top draft selection Oliver Henry inheriting the No.35 guernsey (as is the club tradition).

Jay Rantall will be at the top of each team sheet after claiming the Magpies' No.1, and one-gamer Will Kelly - who was struck down with injury on debut - was asked by the retired Ben Reid to wear his No.20.

>> CHECK OUT ALL THE PLAYERS WITH NEW NUMBERS BELOW

Second-year player Trent Bianco takes No.8 from the retired Tom Langdon, Irishman Mark Keane will wear Dayne Beams' No.11, and former basketballer Tom Wilson takes on board the vacant No.12.

2. Ben Keays, 3. Fischer McAsey, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 10. Luke Pedlar, 15. Brayden Cook, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Sam Berry, 31. James Rowe, 35. James Borlase, 42. Tariek Newchurch

3. Joe Daniher, 12. Nakia Cockatoo, 19. Henry Smith, 20. Jaxon Prior, 21. Tom Fullarton, 22. Harry Sharp, 34. Blake Coleman, 39. Carter Michael, 41. Deividas Uosis

6. Zac Williams, 8. Lachie Fogarty, 16. Jack Carroll, 26. Luke Parks, 29. Corey Durdin, 42. Adam Saad

1. Jay Rantall, 7. Josh Daicos, 8. Trent Bianco, 11. Mark Keane, 12. Tom Wilson, 15. Max Lynch, 18. Finlay Macrae, 20. Will Kelly, 21. Trey Ruscoe, 26. Reef McInnes, 27. Caleb Poulter, 29. Liam McMahon, 31. Beau McCreery, 33. Jack Ginnivan, 34. Isaac Chugg, 35. Oliver Henry

2. Sam Draper, 6. Jye Caldwell, 13. Nik Cox, 16. Archie Perkins, 19. Nick Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Josh Eyre, 38. Cody Brand

1. Sam Sturt, 3. Caleb Serong, 17. Brett Bewley, 22. Lloyd Meek, 23. Liam Henry, 24. Leno Thomas, 27. Heath Chapman, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 34. Joel Western, 35. Josh Treacy, 38. Tobe Watson

4. Shaun Higgins, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 9. Max Holmes, 21. Nick Stevens, 33. Shannon Neale, 36. Paul Tsapatolis

1. Hugh Greenwood, 2. Rory Atkins, 17. Oleg Markov, 21. Jacob Townsend, 30. Alex Davies, 33. Aiden Fyfe, 36. Elijah Hollands, 38. Rhys Nicholls, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 45. Luke Towey, 47. Hewago Paul Oea

5. Tanner Bruhn, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Jacob Wehr, 11. Braydon Preuss, 18. Conor Stone, 23. Jesse Hogan, 29. Cameron Fleeton, 35. Will Shaw

12. Will Day, 13. Oliver Hanrahan, 16. Tom Phillips, 24. James Cousins, 28. Kyle Hartigan, 30. Damon Greaves, 31. Keegan Brooksby, 33. Harry Pepper, 37. Ned Reeves, 38. Denver Grainger-Barras, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 41. Connor Downie, 42. Tyler Brockman, 43. Jack Saunders

16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Fraser Rosman, 21. Marty Hore, 50. Ben Brown

1. Jack Mahony, 2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Curtis Taylor, 15. Atu Bosenavulagi, 17. Lachie Young, 24. Tom Powell, 29. Will Phillips, 31. Connor Menadue, 33. Patrick Walker, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 36. Phoenix Spicer, 40. Eddie Ford

7. Xavier Duursma, 13. Orazio Fantasia, 21. Aliir Aliir, 23. Dylan Williams, 30. Ollie Lord, 34. Lachie Jones, 37. Taj Schofield, 50. Tyson Goldsack

16. Jake Aarts, 32. Samson Ryan, 39. Mate Colina, 49. Maurice Rioli Jnr

5. Brad Crouch, 22. Jack Higgins, 24. James Frawley, 27. Shaun McKernan, 30. Matthew Allison, 34. Tom Highmore

6. Logan McDonald, 16. Braeden Campbell, 21. Errol Gulden, 31. Tom Hickey, 33. Marc Sheather, 36. Joel Amartey, 40. Malachy Carruthers

7. Zac Langdon, 16. Luke Edwards, 22. Isiah Winder, 23. Alex Witherden, 26. Zane Trew, 31. Jamaine Jones

1. Adam Treloar, 8. Stefan Martin, 22. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 26. Dominic Bedendo, 29. Mitch Hannan, 30. Lachlan McNeil

