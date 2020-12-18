MAX GAWN (RUC, $944,000) will start the season as the most expensive AFL Fantasy Classic player, taking over from Brodie Grundy who was the kingpin last year.

Prices are calculated based on players' performances from the previous season. They reflect their Fantasy average multiplied by a magic number.

Shortened quarters in 2020 had an effect on Fantasy numbers and, although relative, a 25 per cent increase has been made to scores in calculations. The adjustment has been made for consistency as some players are priced based on their 2019 output.

Using Gawn's price of $944,000 and his average of 98.9 (123.6 adjusted) the magic number is approximately 7637.5.

Players who played fewer than 10 games in 2020 had discounts applied to the higher of the previous two seasons' averages.

Jeremy Howe (DEF, $669,000) averaged 85.5 (106.9 adjusted) from rounds 1-4 before injury ended his season. Discounting has seen his price slashed by approximately $147,000.

The No. 1 selection in this year's NAB AFL Draft, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $270,000), is the most expensive of the draftees. Basement-priced players are valued at $170,000 which include those who are previously listed but are yet to play a game.

Top defenders

Sydney's ball-magnet in the back-half, Jake Lloyd (DEF, $873,000), enjoyed his best (equivalent) Fantasy return in 2020. He almost always plays on when kicking in and with the new rules that places the man on the mark a further five metres back, his job will be much easier. Lloyd may add some extra kicks and continue to take plenty of +6s (mark/kick).

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $820,000) could be Lloyd's biggest challenger for the title as the top defender. His role in which he predominantly starts off half-back and is free to roam makes the Giant a must-have.

Some familiar faces are among the top ten, but newcomers such as Brayden Maynard (DEF, $716,000) and Dan Houston (DEF, $697,000) are highly priced after starting last season as value options.

Lachie Whitfield handballs against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2020 AVG

2020 AVG (adj)

GMS 2020

Jake Lloyd

SYD

DEF

$873,000

91.5

114.4

17

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF

$820,000

85.9

107.4

17

Bachar Houli

RIC

DEF

$764,000

68.6

85.8

9

Rory Laird

ADE

DEF/MID

$763,000

79.9

99.9

17

Tom Stewart

GEE

DEF

$736,000

77.1

96.4

14

Jack Crisp

COL

DEF

$726,000

76.1

95.1

17

Brayden Maynard

COL

DEF

$716,000

75

93.8

17

Callum Mills

SYD

DEF

$705,000

73.8

92.3

15

Dan Houston

PTA

DEF

$697,000

73

91.3

15

Jayden Short

RIC

DEF

$694,000

72.7

90.9

17

Top midfielders

Brownlow Medal-winning Lion Lachie Neale (MID, $935,000) ranks as the second-highest valued player in Fantasy Classic. He improved his numbers in 2020 from his five-year average of just over 100 points to an equivalent 122.5.

Nine midfielders averaged more than 88 (110 adjusted), an increase from six in 2019.

New faces in the top group included Christian Petracca (MID, $825,000) who enjoyed a breakout season playing a key role in Melbourne's engine room and Jack Steele (MID, $867,000) whose tackle numbers helped boost his scoring.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal after Richmond gave away successive 50m penalties. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2020 AVG

2020 AVG (adj)

GMS 2020

Lachie Neale

BRL

MID

$935,000

98

122.5

17

Zach Merrett

ESS

MID

$884,000

92.6

115.8

16

Lachie Hunter

WBD

MID

$882,000

95.3

119.1

9

Clayton Oliver

MEL

MID

$875,000

91.7

114.6

17

Taylor Adams

COL

MID

$873,000

91.5

114.4

17

Tom Rockliff

PTA

MID

$873,000

91.4

114.3

14

Jack Steele

STK

MID

$867,000

90.9

113.6

17

Jack Macrae

WBD

MID

$860,000

90.1

112.6

17

Matt Crouch

ADE

MID

$844,000

88.4

110.5

16

Andrew Gaff

WCE

MID

$831,000

87

108.8

17

Christian Petracca

MEL

MID

$825,000

86.4

108

17

Tom Mitchell

HAW

MID

$823,000

86.2

107.8

17

Jarryd Lyons

BRL

MID

$817,000

85.6

107

17

Adam Treloar

WBD

MID

$812,000

87.8

109.8

8

Cameron Guthrie

GEE

MID

$810,000

84.9

106.1

17

Top rucks

While Max Gawn (RUC, $944,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $867,000) have been regarded as the best Fantasy rucks in recent seasons, Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $828,000) is most certainly in the conversation.

The big Crow has been outstanding in the last two seasons and could take his game to another level with fewer rotations, keeping the improving ruckman out on the ground longer to score more points.

There may be some value in the rucks further down the list – eg. Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) – but there will be a strong temptation to set and forget with two of the big three.

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien. Picture: Getty Images via AFL Photos

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2020 AVG

2020 AVG (adj)

GMS 2020

Max Gawn

MEL

RUC

$944,000

98.9

123.6

14

Brodie Grundy

COL

RUC

$867,000

90.9

113.6

17

Reilly O'Brien

ADE

RUC

$828,000

86.8

108.5

17

Todd Goldstein

NTH

RUC

$760,000

79.6

99.5

17

Rowan Marshall

STK

RUC/FWD

$738,000

77.3

96.6

17

Tim English

WBD

RUC

$698,000

73.1

91.4

17

Nic Naitanui

WCE

RUC

$653,000

68.4

85.5

16

Scott Lycett

PTA

RUC

$630,000

66

82.5

13

Jarrod Witts

GCS

RUC

$615,000

64.4

80.5

17

Callum Sinclair

SYD

RUC

$577,000

60.5

75.6

13

Top forwards

New names feature at the top of the list of the highest priced forwards.

Steele Sidebottom (MID/FWD, $841,000) gained forward status last season and will set you back a whopping $61,000 more than the next most expensive in Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $780,000).

Roles will be important to monitor as we predict who will be the best picks. Bulldog Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $741,000) potentially the most volatile scorer of the top group. You could argue that he is value due to his price being more than $100,000 cheaper than it would have been based on his 2019 form.

Collingwood vice-captain Steele Sidebottom in round 12. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2020 AVG

2020 AVG (adj)

GMS 2020

Steele Sidebottom

COL

MID/FWD

$841,000

90.9

113.6

9

Patrick Dangerfield

GEE

MID/FWD

$780,000

81.7

102.1

17

Dayne Zorko

BRL

MID/FWD

$753,000

78.9

98.6

15

Josh Dunkley

WBD

MID/FWD

$741,000

77.7

97.1

11

Rowan Marshall

STK

RUC/FWD

$738,000

77.3

96.6

17

Dustin Martin

RIC

MID/FWD

$713,000

74.7

93.4

16

Michael Walters

FRE

MID/FWD

$698,000

73.1

91.4

14

Tom Hawkins

GEE

FWD

$676,000

70.8

88.5

17

Kyle Langford

ESS

MID/FWD

$655,000

68.6

85.8

16

Chad Wingard

HAW

FWD

$644,000

67.5

84.4

17


