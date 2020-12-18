MAX GAWN (RUC, $944,000) will start the season as the most expensive AFL Fantasy Classic player, taking over from Brodie Grundy who was the kingpin last year.

Prices are calculated based on players' performances from the previous season. They reflect their Fantasy average multiplied by a magic number.

Shortened quarters in 2020 had an effect on Fantasy numbers and, although relative, a 25 per cent increase has been made to scores in calculations. The adjustment has been made for consistency as some players are priced based on their 2019 output.

Using Gawn's price of $944,000 and his average of 98.9 (123.6 adjusted) the magic number is approximately 7637.5.

Players who played fewer than 10 games in 2020 had discounts applied to the higher of the previous two seasons' averages.

Jeremy Howe (DEF, $669,000) averaged 85.5 (106.9 adjusted) from rounds 1-4 before injury ended his season. Discounting has seen his price slashed by approximately $147,000.

The No. 1 selection in this year's NAB AFL Draft, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $270,000), is the most expensive of the draftees. Basement-priced players are valued at $170,000 which include those who are previously listed but are yet to play a game.

Top defenders

Sydney's ball-magnet in the back-half, Jake Lloyd (DEF, $873,000), enjoyed his best (equivalent) Fantasy return in 2020. He almost always plays on when kicking in and with the new rules that places the man on the mark a further five metres back, his job will be much easier. Lloyd may add some extra kicks and continue to take plenty of +6s (mark/kick).

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $820,000) could be Lloyd's biggest challenger for the title as the top defender. His role in which he predominantly starts off half-back and is free to roam makes the Giant a must-have.

Some familiar faces are among the top ten, but newcomers such as Brayden Maynard (DEF, $716,000) and Dan Houston (DEF, $697,000) are highly priced after starting last season as value options.

Lachie Whitfield handballs against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER CLUB POS PRICE 2020 AVG 2020 AVG (adj) GMS 2020 Jake Lloyd SYD DEF $873,000 91.5 114.4 17 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF $820,000 85.9 107.4 17 Bachar Houli RIC DEF $764,000 68.6 85.8 9 Rory Laird ADE DEF/MID $763,000 79.9 99.9 17 Tom Stewart GEE DEF $736,000 77.1 96.4 14 Jack Crisp COL DEF $726,000 76.1 95.1 17 Brayden Maynard COL DEF $716,000 75 93.8 17 Callum Mills SYD DEF $705,000 73.8 92.3 15 Dan Houston PTA DEF $697,000 73 91.3 15 Jayden Short RIC DEF $694,000 72.7 90.9 17

Top midfielders

Brownlow Medal-winning Lion Lachie Neale (MID, $935,000) ranks as the second-highest valued player in Fantasy Classic. He improved his numbers in 2020 from his five-year average of just over 100 points to an equivalent 122.5.

Nine midfielders averaged more than 88 (110 adjusted), an increase from six in 2019.

New faces in the top group included Christian Petracca (MID, $825,000) who enjoyed a breakout season playing a key role in Melbourne's engine room and Jack Steele (MID, $867,000) whose tackle numbers helped boost his scoring.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal after Richmond gave away successive 50m penalties. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PLAYER CLUB POS PRICE 2020 AVG 2020 AVG (adj) GMS 2020 Lachie Neale BRL MID $935,000 98 122.5 17 Zach Merrett ESS MID $884,000 92.6 115.8 16 Lachie Hunter WBD MID $882,000 95.3 119.1 9 Clayton Oliver MEL MID $875,000 91.7 114.6 17 Taylor Adams COL MID $873,000 91.5 114.4 17 Tom Rockliff PTA MID $873,000 91.4 114.3 14 Jack Steele STK MID $867,000 90.9 113.6 17 Jack Macrae WBD MID $860,000 90.1 112.6 17 Matt Crouch ADE MID $844,000 88.4 110.5 16 Andrew Gaff WCE MID $831,000 87 108.8 17 Christian Petracca MEL MID $825,000 86.4 108 17 Tom Mitchell HAW MID $823,000 86.2 107.8 17 Jarryd Lyons BRL MID $817,000 85.6 107 17 Adam Treloar WBD MID $812,000 87.8 109.8 8 Cameron Guthrie GEE MID $810,000 84.9 106.1 17

Top rucks

While Max Gawn (RUC, $944,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $867,000) have been regarded as the best Fantasy rucks in recent seasons, Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $828,000) is most certainly in the conversation.

The big Crow has been outstanding in the last two seasons and could take his game to another level with fewer rotations, keeping the improving ruckman out on the ground longer to score more points.

There may be some value in the rucks further down the list – eg. Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) – but there will be a strong temptation to set and forget with two of the big three.

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien. Picture: Getty Images via AFL Photos

PLAYER CLUB POS PRICE 2020 AVG 2020 AVG (adj) GMS 2020 Max Gawn MEL RUC $944,000 98.9 123.6 14 Brodie Grundy COL RUC $867,000 90.9 113.6 17 Reilly O'Brien ADE RUC $828,000 86.8 108.5 17 Todd Goldstein NTH RUC $760,000 79.6 99.5 17 Rowan Marshall STK RUC/FWD $738,000 77.3 96.6 17 Tim English WBD RUC $698,000 73.1 91.4 17 Nic Naitanui WCE RUC $653,000 68.4 85.5 16 Scott Lycett PTA RUC $630,000 66 82.5 13 Jarrod Witts GCS RUC $615,000 64.4 80.5 17 Callum Sinclair SYD RUC $577,000 60.5 75.6 13

Top forwards

New names feature at the top of the list of the highest priced forwards.

Steele Sidebottom (MID/FWD, $841,000) gained forward status last season and will set you back a whopping $61,000 more than the next most expensive in Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $780,000).

Roles will be important to monitor as we predict who will be the best picks. Bulldog Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $741,000) potentially the most volatile scorer of the top group. You could argue that he is value due to his price being more than $100,000 cheaper than it would have been based on his 2019 form.

Collingwood vice-captain Steele Sidebottom in round 12. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER CLUB POS PRICE 2020 AVG 2020 AVG (adj) GMS 2020 Steele Sidebottom COL MID/FWD $841,000 90.9 113.6 9 Patrick Dangerfield GEE MID/FWD $780,000 81.7 102.1 17 Dayne Zorko BRL MID/FWD $753,000 78.9 98.6 15 Josh Dunkley WBD MID/FWD $741,000 77.7 97.1 11 Rowan Marshall STK RUC/FWD $738,000 77.3 96.6 17 Dustin Martin RIC MID/FWD $713,000 74.7 93.4 16 Michael Walters FRE MID/FWD $698,000 73.1 91.4 14 Tom Hawkins GEE FWD $676,000 70.8 88.5 17 Kyle Langford ESS MID/FWD $655,000 68.6 85.8 16 Chad Wingard HAW FWD $644,000 67.5 84.4 17



