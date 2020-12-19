Join Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary for the AFL Exchange podcast

A STACK of new draftees will be out to impress on the training track after Christmas.

But how many will push for round one selection?

On the Christmas special of AFL Exchange, the team look at the youngsters in the frame for an early debut.

Join hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge for their New Year's wishes, a chat around David Noble's biggest task this summer and the trades to watch into 2021.

Episode guide ...

5:02 – What's your New Year's wish?

7:25 – Which new recruit will have the biggest influence in 2021?

11:35 – What's David Noble's biggest task at North Melbourne this summer?

14:25 – Things that should happen in 2021

19:25 – Which draftee is most prepared for round one?

24:55 – Who's on notice over summer?

32:55 – What are the trades to watch in 2021?

36:55 – Hang on a second