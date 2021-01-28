THE CATS may have made Grand Final last season but that didn't slow their activity in the Trade Period, picking up seasoned Fantasy performers Shaun Higgins (MID, $728,000), Isaac Smith (MID/FWD, $628,000) and fallen premium Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $488,000).

They are once again filled with talent across all lines and remain one of the most relevant Fantasy teams across all formats.

Lock them in

Elite interceptor and rebounding defender Tom Stewart (DEF, $736,000) is one of the best options down back. The fifth-year 'veteran' keeps his score ticking over with a high volume marking game, last year registering nine or more on six occasions including 14 in a season-high 110 (which could be adjusted to 138) in the semi-finals. He has averaged 95 and an adjusted 96 the last two years and is a safe set and forget star who is capable of stepping up with a huge score.

Track their pre-season

Jordan Clark (MID/DEF, $422,000) managed just three games last year due to injury and falling out of favour following a great debut season where he averaged 63 from 18 games. In a recent interview, backline leader Tom Stewart said: "He's come back in really good nick, running personal bests in his time trials and training really well so he’s given himself every opportunity to play. He wants to play and he wants to play right now," while earmarking him as a star of the future.

Dual-position tempter

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $780,000) will need to be tracked through the pre-season following an interrupted run at it, however, it's a gift from the Fantasy Gods giving a player of Danger's stature forward status. He has averaged triple figures for six straight years highlighted by a career high 121 in 2017. We will all need him at some stage, the only question is when?

New stripes, right price?

Often we avoid selecting forwards that rely heavily on goals as opposed to possession accumulation but every now and again a genuine option arises that is too good to pass up. Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $488,000) will debut at his new club priced at an average of just 64, 24 points short of the 88 he has averaged twice in the past four years. The added bonus is the Cats forward line is very unselfish and they will want to make him feel at home sooner rather than later with some free snags.

Bargain basement

Geelong's draft night masterstroke ensured they landed Max Holmes (MID/FWD, $232,000) – the DPP bolter and ex-athletics champion at pick 20. The gifted athlete dominated at the Combine with a 2.8 second 20m sprint and 6.25 in the 2km time trial.

Draft sleeper

It's a case of not getting the credit he deserves that will see Cameron Guthrie (MID, $810,000) slide to bargain status in a large number of drafts. After a top average of 85 in his first nine years, Guthrie delivered an unconventional 10th-year breakout, averaging an adjusted 106.

Custom stat star

Tom Hawkins (FWD, $676,000) is a player that can make a significant jump in the draft rankings if you league gives some added respect to key categories like goal assists and contested marks where the tomahawk finished the year placing equal first and sixth respectively.

Buyer beware

Rhys Stanley (RUC, $573,000) is a hard read given his best is outstanding, but his bad can cost you a win on any given week. The constantly changing ruck line-ups at the Cattery doesn’t promote the confidence to pick him but he did average an adjusted 93 across four finals games last year which was very impressive.

