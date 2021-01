AHEAD of the fifth NAB AFLW season, expert reporter Sarah Black has counted down her top 30 players.

The top 30 is based on form shown in the 2020 season. As such, the unilateral decision has been made to have a three-2020-games requirement, seeing as there were six rounds of the season and one week of finals.

Who will be No.1? Check out highlights of all top 30 in ON DEMAND NOW.