Sunday, January 31
GEELONG 1.3 (9) def by NORTH MELBOURNE 11.4 (70)
RICHMOND 1.6 (12) def by BRISBANE 5.11 (41)
FREMANTLE v GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
1.10pm AWST, Sunday, January 31
Fremantle Oval, Fremantle, WA
- If the Tigers are hungry for their first win, the Dockers are even more desperate to keep their undefeated streak alive. Fremantle last lost a game in 2019, and haven't dropped one at home since 2018.
- There's no disputing GWS has had the toughest pre-season of anyone, having left home due to COVID-19 restrictions at the start of January. The Giants didn't make too many changes to their squad – it remains to be seen if ex-Dee Katherine Smith (ACL) is fit for round one, while athletic draftee Tarni Evans is one to look out for.
- Tip: The Giants leaked scoring shots all over the place in their practice match against Adelaide, conceding 23 of them. It doesn't bode well for a game against the highest-scoring team of 2020 in Fremantle. Dockers by 29 points.
WATCH IT LIVE Dockers v Giants
Thursday, January 28
CARLTON 4.3 (27) def by COLLINGWOOD 5.3 (33)
Friday, January 29
ST KILDA 8.3 (51) def WESTERN BULLDOGS 6.6 (42)
Saturday, January 30
GOLD COAST 5.5 (35) def by MELBOURNE 9.2 (56)
WEST COAST 2.6 (18) def by ADELAIDE 8.8 (56)
Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now